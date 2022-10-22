Warlordocracy Early Access v1.9

Minor update. List of changes:
-Added resistance percent to damage messages if not 0%.
-Added more character sprites and scripts (not in Ch.1).
-Added more new city tiles (not in Ch.1).
-Hid Tycho's journal a little better.
-Fixed some typos.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Minor update. List of changes:
-Added resistance percent to damage messages if not 0%.
-Added more character sprites and scripts (not in Ch.1).
-Added more new city tiles (not in Ch.1).
-Hid Tycho's journal a little better.
-Fixed some typos.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update