 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlordocracy update for 22 October 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9777517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update. List of changes:

-Added resistance percent to damage messages if not 0%.
-Added more character sprites and scripts (not in Ch.1).
-Added more new city tiles (not in Ch.1).
-Hid Tycho's journal a little better.
-Fixed some typos.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link