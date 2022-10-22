Emergency Patch Notice - 10/22

Dear Wanderers,

The issues listed below have been fixed.

Issue: Log in failure on the PC client with the “Login failed. ID 32” prompt for some new players after the Vera 2.0 update.

If you have experienced this issue, please follow steps below to update launcher and log in again:

Steam Client: Please update on Steam store.

Compensation: 300 Dark Crystals

Compensation Eligibility: New register players from October 20th 2022 14:00 (UTC+8) to the issue has been fixed.

Compensation will be sent to the mailboxes of all affected Wanderers within 2 hours after the issues have been fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding!

Tower of Fantasy's Operation Team