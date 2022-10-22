 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower of Fantasy update for 22 October 2022

Emergency Patch Notice - 10/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9777500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Wanderers,

The issues listed below have been fixed.

Issue: Log in failure on the PC client with the “Login failed. ID 32” prompt for some new players after the Vera 2.0 update.

If you have experienced this issue, please follow steps below to update launcher and log in again:
Steam Client: Please update on Steam store.

Compensation: 300 Dark Crystals
Compensation Eligibility: New register players from October 20th 2022 14:00 (UTC+8) to the issue has been fixed.

Compensation will be sent to the mailboxes of all affected Wanderers within 2 hours after the issues have been fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding!

Tower of Fantasy's Operation Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2064651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link