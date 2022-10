Share · View all patches · Build 9777493 · Last edited 22 October 2022 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Fixes

-The placement bugs of the stands have been fixed.

Bugs during automatic placement of living spaces on the stands have been resolved.

-The problem of adding and removing in accessories and food selling stand has been resolved.

-The problem of getting dirt under the stands has been resolved.

-Apprentice bugs fixed.

-Optimization done.

Note: We recommend you to start a new save after this update. Old saves may cause unexpected bugs or behaviours.