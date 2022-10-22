Bloody Forest V2.0: New Map: Winter ; New object: the tracker

New Map: WINTER

Here is an entire new map, Winter with new houses, camps and a miner's cave.







New Item: Tracker

As you can imagine, this item gives you the ability to know the distance between you and the monster. Just be careful not to keep it on for too long.

Revamped inventory system and new drop system

I changed the inventory system to a more powerful system where you can select one of your two items to use or drop.

Customization of monsters: you can change the colors of the monster according to your level (new orange color added for Halloween)

Monster's Ai updated (turning off the light is now useful)

Improved gameplay of monsters played by players (fast hits, improved camera, and sound)

Bug and changes

Items were not spawning when dropped

Monster attack sound while monster was a player

Deformation of the landscape

Die animations changed

Movements glitch

If you have any question or issue, please join the Bloody Forest Discord server:

https://discord.gg/7ySRHSwzKB