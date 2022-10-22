 Skip to content

Bloody Forest update for 22 October 2022

Bloody Forest V2.0: New Map: Winter ; New object: the tracker

Last edited by Wendy

New Map: WINTER

Here is an entire new map, Winter with new houses, camps and a miner's cave.



New Item: Tracker

As you can imagine, this item gives you the ability to know the distance between you and the monster. Just be careful not to keep it on for too long.

Revamped inventory system and new drop system

I changed the inventory system to a more powerful system where you can select one of your two items to use or drop.

Monster Updated

  • Customization of monsters: you can change the colors of the monster according to your level (new orange color added for Halloween)
  • Monster's Ai updated (turning off the light is now useful)
  • Improved gameplay of monsters played by players (fast hits, improved camera, and sound)

Bug and changes

  • Items were not spawning when dropped
  • Monster attack sound while monster was a player
  • Deformation of the landscape
  • Die animations changed
  • Movements glitch

If you have any question or issue, please join the Bloody Forest Discord server:
https://discord.gg/7ySRHSwzKB

