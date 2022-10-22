Update, Version 20221022 The TTS

English

##########Content############

[TTS] During the dialog, you can now click the "S" key to let your computer read the dialog text for you.

[TTS] There is an issue regarding the traditional Chinese language. As I have no idea if you are using a computer in HK or TW region. Thus, it's currently set to TW.

[TTS] The TTS settings are exposed to the localization file: language_configure.loc. If the setting does not work, you may want to change LLC_CONFIGURE_TTS_SPEAKER to a different one.

[TTS] For example, players in HK may likely need to change it to "Name=Microsoft Tracy Desktop" (Hanhan is for TW.) You can find all the TTS voices on your computer in your registry path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Speech\Voices\Tokens\

[TTS] The English language has the best quality. I blame Microsoft for that.

[TTS] Added TTS-related information to the tips menu and at the very start of the game.

[3D Printing]Missing materials shall now display as red on the crafting UI.

##########System#############

Added some faith-related classes. (Still quite early working-in-progress.)

Added TTS functions using windows system SAPI. (I stole this idea from Paradox's Stellaris team while also making some improvements to make it a bit more flexible.)

简体中文

##########Content############

【对话语音播放功能】在游戏中的对话出现时，你现在可以按下"S"键，让系统的语音帮你朗读游戏的对话内容。

【对话语音播放功能】对于繁体中文目前有一个小问题。因为我无法确定用户是在香港还是台湾地区。因此，当前默认设置的是台湾。

【对话语音播放功能】所有的语音播放的设置均已经被输出到了各个本地化文本的 language_configure.loc文件内。如果游戏中没有声音，可以尝试更换LLC_CONFIGURE_TTS_SPEAKER到另外一个语音。

【对话语音播放功能】比如，香港的玩家可能需要把这个设置更改为 "Name=Microsoft Tracy Desktop"（默认的Hanhan为台湾地区语音库）所有在本地安装过的语音库可以在注册表的这个位置找到： HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Speech\Voices\Tokens\

【对话语音播放功能】当前似乎英语的效果最好，这显然是微软的错。(✺ω✺)

【对话语音播放功能】把对话语音播放功能加入到了游戏的帮助菜单中，同时在游戏一开始的时候也会提及。

【3D打印】缺失的原料现在会用红字显示在制造界面上。

##########System#############

加入了一些和信仰有关的类。（早期施工中。）

加入了利用Windows操作系统的SAPI进行游戏中的文字转语音播放的功能。（对，我是从P社的群星组那边偷来的想法，顺便做了点改进。）