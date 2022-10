Share · View all patches · Build 9777305 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 05:46:06 UTC by Wendy

This update features the Halloween LTM and a load of other changes including a cross platform leaderboard system, Ghost Racers and many stability fixes. Play the Halloween Game Mode and Unlock special goodies.

In the Halloween Mode, you're tasked with the completion of a scavenger hunt. Complete it and earn exclusive rewards. The Halloween event runs till the 10th October.