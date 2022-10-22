Allied control! And not only..

Optimized the code for summoning robots to buildings that have received damage from the enemy.

Now an allied combat robot, when receiving damage, can call on the help of its allied robots (combat and engineers).

Engineer Robot can now summon a Combat Robot when taking damage.

The main character can no longer take damage from his mortar.

Allied robots now pay attention when the main character is attacked, they come to the rescue if the main character is not too far away.

Added 3 new abilities for the main character:

-Sword and heart button summons all nearby allies to you.

-The sword button only summons combat robots.

-The heart button only summons engineer robots.

Cooldown time 2s, when you are attacked, the allies closest to you will come and the buttons become unavailable for the next 2s.

3 new keys have been added to the key assignment menu for new features.

Abilities can also be activated by simply clicking on the icon.

See beautiful GIFs and try it yourself! After all, with this opportunity it became possible to carry out raid sweeps of enemy spots.





