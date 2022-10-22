Open Store Actions, more Tooltips and Sound Design.

Hi all,

The last few days have been mostly focus on getting the game ready for a larger audience. This means revisiting some tooltips, creating new ones and adding better visual cues to help navigate the player in the early stages of the game.

Open Store Action

You can now see all the store action before opening the store and each one has a text explaining how to unlock it or what it does.

Sound design

We are doing a final push on the sound design which includes new sounds and adjusted old sounds. It’s still not perfect, so if you have comments or suggestions, send them my way.

Additional game sounds.

Tooltips

A few tooltips adjustments have been done to the game and question marks have been added to the interface so the player can learn more about the mechanics of the game.

art

• Shadows added to the record racks

• 1 new customer character

Fix and Tweaks

As always, a few fix and tweaks have been done to the game which together should enhance the overall player experience.

Alright, have a great weekend!