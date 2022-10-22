Legends of Pixelia v1.06

Hey there. After spending the last months preparing crowdfunding and Steam Next Fest stuff for ZpellCatz, it's time to fix some bugs in Legends of Pixelia. Special thanks to our Discord member Chamosmile for the bug reports and feedback!

Legends of Pixelia Version 1.06

1.06 changes:

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where some skills created multiple powerups

Fixed default Steam Deck d-pad controls

Fixed an issue with pvp achievement stats not reporting correctly (Steam)

Balance

Reduced the damage of the quad ice from epic item 'Cuatro' (it's still powerful)

Slightly reduced the damage of the snake nova from epic item 'Viper'

Full Legends of Pixelia Changelog