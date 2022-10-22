HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Halloween Event and Economy Update

Happy Halloween everyone! To celebrate, we're offering a discount (starting a few days after this goes live) and a new unique Jack O'Lantern Hat. You can ONLY get this hat this October, so make sure to play at least once this month. We've also put some spooky decorations up in the menu and in your RV.

On top of this, we're also very happy to release Major Update #5 - The Economy Update! This update makes it so you can earn money by collecting evidence which you use to buy tools from the Requisition Terminal in the RV.

You can also eventually buy upgrades to all your major tools, including the long-awaited:

Speedboat! A much faster and easier to control alternative to the rowboat, but it is pricey!

FInally, we've added a new thermometer minigame and changed the game loop a bit - now you use thermometer readings to eliminate sighting locations and need to get a reading to access all the other evidence to collect. Also, Nessie will now move locations after you gather evidence, meaning you have to stay on her trail and keep using the thermometer to find where she is now.

On top of all of this, there are a bunch of changes and fixes including:

Fix for crash when entering a game

Nessie should no longer swim at the player without attacking

Fixed Client players sometimes not counting when they took pictures of Nessie

Nessie will kill swimming characters much faster

Thank you once again to all our community for the support and we hope you enjoy this update and the rest of the spooky season! As always, please report bugs and give feedback on any of our social media or in the Steam Community Hub but particularly on our Discord.

As far as future plans; we still have yet to add the two new Nessie types - Eel and Shark! Alongside these will be unique tools needed to defeat them and two new areas - based on Urquhart Castle and Boleskine House which you will need to delve into to unlock these tools. Stay tuned for all of that and more!