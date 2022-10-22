Patch 1.2.4 has arrived!

One day later than usual - it’s been busy this week - the patch is here. Still, it is a relatively small patch. Most importantly a number of bugs were fixed. As a bit of new content you might be able to unlock new magic powers on rare bows. The past week we’ve spent most of our time laying the ground works for things to come. But fixed bugs are still fixed bugs!

New Features

New rare resonance effects for form sigils in well-made bows.

All clan settlements are revealed from the start.

Bug Fixes