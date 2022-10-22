Patch 1.2.4 has arrived!

One day later than usual - it’s been busy this week - the patch is here. Still, it is a relatively small patch. Most importantly a number of bugs were fixed. As a bit of new content you might be able to unlock new magic powers on rare bows. The past week we’ve spent most of our time laying the ground works for things to come. But fixed bugs are still fixed bugs!
New Features
- New rare resonance effects for form sigils in well-made bows.
- All clan settlements are revealed from the start.
Bug Fixes
- World event skip buttons have the correct label.
- Big gates at the exit of a level are generated more consistently.
- Towns cannot be generated with gatekeepers guarding the wrong gate.
- Innkeepers and patrons cannot generate outside the inn.
- Additional improvements to camera framing for the dialog portraits.
- Factions are not removed entirely between runs due to spreading imperial influence.
- The Arc can be gifted to clans.
