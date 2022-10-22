 Skip to content

All Hallows Evie update for 22 October 2022

Update 1.02

All Hallows Evie update for 22 October 2022

Update 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.02 is now live.

This includes the much requested level select.
You can now start from any level you have reached!

It does not retain your score however!
If you are going for a high score, you will want to start from the beginning.

Patch notes:-

  • Added level select at game start.
  • Fixed the position of some text boxes that were out of place.
  • Sorted anti-aliasing on some menu text that was giving an inconsistent look throughout the game.
  • Removed some dev tools.

