Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 22 October 2022

Hansa-Brandenburg W.29 rear gun can be now aimed

Share · View all patches · Build 9777019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated the rear gun of the Hansa to follow the main pilots look direction.

This takes some getting used to but it's a great defence to use against an attacking Sopwith.

Note, two people cannot fly in one aircraft. We are working on this...

