Hansa-Brandenburg W.29 rear gun can be now aimed

We've updated the rear gun of the Hansa to follow the main pilots look direction.
This takes some getting used to but it's a great defence to use against an attacking Sopwith.
Note, two people cannot fly in one aircraft. We are working on this...
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've updated the rear gun of the Hansa to follow the main pilots look direction.
This takes some getting used to but it's a great defence to use against an attacking Sopwith.
Note, two people cannot fly in one aircraft. We are working on this...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update