SHIPS AT WAR update for 22 October 2022

Patch V0.1.015 - Fixes & Improvements

This patch adresses some major issues of the game like ships breaking apart in heavy weather, a step by step tutorial and finally adds the UNDO feature to the editor.
The french and italian navy will come with the next patch.

--------- EDITOR:

[Added] Undo button in the editor
[Added] Step-by-step guide for the Editor with speech bubbles explaining all features

--------- BUGFIXES:

[Fixed] Loading ships in ships selection for battles take too long
[Fixed] Ships falling apart in heavy weather or while driving
[Fixed] Equipment falling off the ship after filling up with water
[Fixed] Fire spreading too fast and consistently
[Fixed] Ships breaking apart when turning in another direction

--------- BATTLE:

[Added] Steam pressure gauge now indicates the pressure
[Fixed] Enemy ships were unable to extinguish fire in a reasonable amount of time and burned up

--------- GAMEPLAY:

[Improved] Extinguishing fires was too sluggish and unresponsive

--------- UPGRADES:

[Added] Default upgrade sets for every ship class

--------- MAINMENU:

[Fixed] Downloaded ships had no icons

