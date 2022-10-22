A couple of updates for the 1.04 patch! Live now!

Hello everyone!

New day, new update! In this one, we've addressed a couple of issues that were found during our internal testing of the previous version of the game. We've taken a look at some problems you guys have encountered, and we've already came up with the fixes!

Here's a small list of changes for The Darkest Tales v1.04:

Added a retroactive fix for the players who found themselves stuck after dying at the same time as Peter Pan (this was already fixed for a new player, but the retroactive fix will set players who were already stuck free).

Fixed the softlock that could occur during the King Arthur's trials.

Fixed situational game crashes if you pause the game during the Peter Pan's bossfight.

That's about it! Stay tuned for future news and updates, and have a great rest of your weekend!