The Darkest Tales update for 22 October 2022

A couple of updates for the 1.04 patch! Live now!

Build 9776692

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

New day, new update! In this one, we've addressed a couple of issues that were found during our internal testing of the previous version of the game. We've taken a look at some problems you guys have encountered, and we've already came up with the fixes!

Here's a small list of changes for The Darkest Tales v1.04:

  • Added a retroactive fix for the players who found themselves stuck after dying at the same time as Peter Pan (this was already fixed for a new player, but the retroactive fix will set players who were already stuck free).
  • Fixed the softlock that could occur during the King Arthur's trials.
  • Fixed situational game crashes if you pause the game during the Peter Pan's bossfight.

That's about it! Stay tuned for future news and updates, and have a great rest of your weekend!

The Darkest Tales Content Depot 1307691
