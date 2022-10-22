A couple of updates for the 1.04 patch! Live now!

Hello everyone!
New day, new update! In this one, we've addressed a couple of issues that were found during our internal testing of the previous version of the game. We've taken a look at some problems you guys have encountered, and we've already came up with the fixes!
Here's a small list of changes for The Darkest Tales v1.04:
- Added a retroactive fix for the players who found themselves stuck after dying at the same time as Peter Pan (this was already fixed for a new player, but the retroactive fix will set players who were already stuck free).
- Fixed the softlock that could occur during the King Arthur's trials.
- Fixed situational game crashes if you pause the game during the Peter Pan's bossfight.
That's about it! Stay tuned for future news and updates, and have a great rest of your weekend!
