Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 22 October 2022

0.6.12 Halloween!

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 22 October 2022

0.6.12 Halloween!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a limited-time Halloween Event!
Hunt ghost to claim achievement, Visit new shops to buy costumes and furniture before the event ends on November 11th.

Ghost Hunting

There is an old legend about Gue-Nak-Sae.
It wanders around and haunts weak people.
It looks like someone wearing a raincoat made of straw.
If you find it, you can hunt them by running over with a vehicle and earn Achievement!

Old Mansion with Costume and Props

An old mansion is added to the north-east side of the island
The Halloween market is opening there during the Halloween Event.
You can buy costumes, furniture, and props to decorate your home.


Halloween market at the Pumpkin farm

There is also a small event market at the pumpkin farm with some lamps!

Bug Fixed

[Cargo] Cargo collision not stable (Thanks to shio)
[Vehicle] Cannot summon parked vehicles in Multiplayer (Thanks to Paulo Roberto)
[Winch] Attach Winch key doesn't show up in HUD (Thanks to Jose1124)
[Housing] Cannot place Speakers on the ground (Thanks to Roberto)
[Item] Multiplayer client couldn't buy furniture

