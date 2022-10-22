Clown Theft Auto: Woke City is now available!

_Dear clowns,

Clown Theft Auto: Woke City is officially out.

There is still a long road for this game to be perfect, but it all begins with you. I would love your feedback and suggestions, so please leave as much feedback as possible. Either use Steam discussion forums or join our Discord:_ https://discord.gg/S5fMDvWRSA

_Most of the things in-game should work as they should. Achievements are implemented, so have fun with that. Whatever doesn't work or ain't going to work right, will be fixed.

As many of you know, I have Clownfield 2042 and Clown For Speed on my hands; and now this. Like I've mentioned before in Discord, other games like CF2042 and CFS are my top priority once this game is released.

Now that CTA: WC is out, I can continue working on what I promised. But don't you worry, between Woke City and other projects, I'll make sure to dedicate proper time in between to accomplish things for each game. Plus, I have a talented level designer now, so things are going much smoother than before.

Thanks again everyone for supporting what I do, it means a lot. For now, get your head into CTA world and enjoy. Cheers!_