Outcore update for 22 October 2022

A very special update

Last edited by Wendy

The most important Outcore update yet!

Today I'm proud to announce a very exciting and new special update.
I call it the "Oh god I f***ed up and accidentally deleted all of the game's fonts, pushed a GIT commit, and released a build using the default Arial font for all texts, so now I'm reverting this horrible mess".

For many years, the #1 requested feature players wanted was for the game to accidentally use Arial instead of the usual Noto Sans font. And of course, nothing makes me happier than giving players what they want and then immediately taking it back.

change log:

  • Reverted the game accidentally using Arial instead of Noto Sans for all of its texts

