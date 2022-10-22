 Skip to content

Idle Skilling update for 22 October 2022

v5 Afterlife OUT NOW!

22 October 2022

Summon minions and evolve them into 73 types

Build up a massive team of up to 180 minions, with dozens of combos and strategies!

Fight Bosses and buy Vending Machine Items

New Endgame: Enter the LORDS LAIR and light the 4 torches

Thank you everyone for playing my game, I'm so happy to finally bring you this update after almost 3 years -- I actually thought of this concept of ruling over an army of minions and hopping from realm to realm building up your army way back in 2020, so I'm really excited to see what you all think of it!

Lots of love, kisses, hugs, uhhh smooches and a tinge of weird old-person perfume since I'm ending this post like a boomer,

Lavaflame2 ːreheartː

