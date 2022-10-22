 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixelmancer update for 22 October 2022

Pixelmancer Update 0.45 - Novacast & Weapon Wheel!

Share · View all patches · Build 9776435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.44!

- - - UPDATES & BUG FIXES - - -
  • New weapon wheel system (Hold L2 or TAB key)
  • Novacast (New Weapon!)
  • Most of the menu interface re-designed
- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

This update took a while to develop because I also needed to develop a weapon selection system. While developing Novacast and the weapon wheel system, I also felt the need to re-design the menu and categorise the unlocks, I hope you like the new design

For my next update, I will be working in the background to change the steam achievement icons, they look good now already but I ended up creating what I think is slightly a better design

As for the next game version update, I will be working on a new luck system - the idea is that you can increase your soulstone drop rate by playing the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2133441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link