Pixelmancer Update 0.45 - Novacast & Weapon Wheel!

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.44!

New weapon wheel system (Hold L2 or TAB key)

Novacast (New Weapon!)

Most of the menu interface re-designed

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

This update took a while to develop because I also needed to develop a weapon selection system. While developing Novacast and the weapon wheel system, I also felt the need to re-design the menu and categorise the unlocks, I hope you like the new design

For my next update, I will be working in the background to change the steam achievement icons, they look good now already but I ended up creating what I think is slightly a better design

As for the next game version update, I will be working on a new luck system - the idea is that you can increase your soulstone drop rate by playing the game