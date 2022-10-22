Sumo Seals Now Released In Early Access!

Friends! After lots of sleepless nights, the moment is finally here and I get to share with you all what I have been working on the last couple of years. What started as a silly project for me to educate myself on how to make a game from start to finish ended up very much taking a life of its own.

While I am glad that it has reached the current state it's in and is a blast to play with friends, my mission here is not done. Sumo Seals definitely has potential to be more. But this is a journey I would like to take you, the community, along for as I will need your help to determine what I should be focusing on until its full release.

I am eternally thankful to everyone who has helped me reached this stage. It has been a really challenging journey so far and this would never have been possible without you. You know who you are!

Thank you,

Victor