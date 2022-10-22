 Skip to content

Open The Gates! update for 22 October 2022

Minor Update 1.0.7

22 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a crash reported by a user.

I am currently working on Battle Mode. This will include random world generation and a whole new villain! This is going to be a great addition.

