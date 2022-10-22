Build 137 + 136 : New QoL stuff, and Revamped Life Support.

Devlog 103 covers builds 136 and 137.

The biggest addition in 137 is the new Life Support System. Life support items will now drain, giving them limited usage and requiring you to purchase new Life Support items as you progress deeper into more dangerous environments.

Once a Life Support item is installed, and the item begins to drain, you will not be able to un-install the item without losing the remain life the item had. If the item has not been used at all, it can be removed from the LS panel back into the cargo bay.

I have also added the ability to search your pilot journal for ships. This will allow you to locate a ship from any station you have visited, and then set your GPS like you would with items and skills.

A number of players were asking about the ability to change the parameters of player owned stations. This has been added in 137. You can now access a new panel under Offices called, Owner Admin.

This new owner admin panel will allow you to change the name , owner, faction, station type, interior color and dock fee. Once these changes are saved and the sector is reloaded, the station will reflect these changes. (I will be adjusting this in the future after testing).

136 features the new ability to scale the parts of the ships. This will allow you more flexibility and freedom over your ship designs. You can also scale the module slots, and this will in turn scale the module attached to that slot.

I think this build puts me where I want to be moving forward with story line content. As long as nothing major crops up, it is go time on the story line updates :)

Build 0.0137

Adjusted the way that drones recharge when ship docks at the station. No longer instant max recharge.

Adjusted station garage UI placement of Active and Passive Modules.

Adjusted the color picker graphic image used for color selection on skybox editor.

Adjusted the galaxy map skybox background exposure.

Fixed bug with tactical GUI overlay objects returning null reference error when tactical object is destroyed while clicking.

Fixed drone dock energy recharge bug when drone is not in orbit of ship when docking at station.

Fixed bug that allowed you to accept NPC missions from structures even when you do not have the available mission slots.

Fixed double fade bug when first entering biomate from the welcome center.

Fixed bug with dock fee slider on sandbox creation panel not adjusting the dock fee rates for generated stations.

Fixed typo in station entertainment file.

Fixed start ship bug with module ammo indicators on pre installed energy weapons.

Fixed bug with news events clearing and showing white box on the station lounge panel.

Fixed bug where right click object UI radial menu shows when camera is rotated 180 degrees from the right click original position.

Fixed hardcoded typo on market mouseover panel for contruction platform special description.

Fixed Left Control keybinding option to apply when selecting or deselcting mercs on the fleet panel.

Fixed a number of mouse over issues on the ship editor. Unity 2022.1.12f1 made some changes to the way raycasting UI is set by default.

Fixed mouse over issues on the structure editor in mod tools due to unity update in 136.

Fixed typo on New journal note textfield when creating a new journal note.

Added ablility to search for ships in the journal panel.

Added new galaxy map lines and gps indicators.

Added overlay CRT style screen to the NPC dialog box when communicating.

Added new tactical turret overlay to the station garage. Now shows elevation and scaled range indicator.

Added notification reminder message on KILL_PILOT mission popup menu with instructions about friendly fire on non-raider ships.

Added notification reminder on KILL_RECOVER mission popup menu with instructions about friendly fire on non-raider ships.

Added new UI panel to Station Offices tab (Owner Admin) to allow for station owners to customize station.

Added access ability for station owners to view new OWNER button for station they own.

Added ability to set Name, Owner, Type, Color, Material, Faction, Main image, and Dock fee for stations you own.

Added new color picker to Owner Admin panel on Station Offices.

Added input validation on station panel to help minimize bad input data during station saves.

Added new station file boolean parameter for player_owned when player owned stations are created.

Added new life support system that now depletes life support items when life support activates.

Added checks for old life support data on ships to insert new charge values for ship data files.

Added new system that prevents life support items from being removed without discarding the remaining charges.

Added new check to remove used life support items when selling a ship with LS items installed.

Added new data parameter (sector_name) to all structure data files.

Added (sector_name) parameter added to the structure creation and save routines. (NOT added to already existing save game structures.)

Added player owned structure cargo to the Assets tab on the Pilot panel.

Added new color picker widget to the custom ship options panel in the station garage.

Added new layout for Life Support panel to support better scaling at larger resolutions.

Added new tool tip mouse over for installed items on the Life Support panel.

0.0136b

Hotfix for bad structure data load when docking at generated mission structures.

Hotfix for ship scaled parts data format.