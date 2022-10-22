Build 137 + 136 : New QoL stuff, and Revamped Life Support.

Devlog 103 covers builds 136 and 137.
The biggest addition in 137 is the new Life Support System. Life support items will now drain, giving them limited usage and requiring you to purchase new Life Support items as you progress deeper into more dangerous environments.
Once a Life Support item is installed, and the item begins to drain, you will not be able to un-install the item without losing the remain life the item had. If the item has not been used at all, it can be removed from the LS panel back into the cargo bay.
I have also added the ability to search your pilot journal for ships. This will allow you to locate a ship from any station you have visited, and then set your GPS like you would with items and skills.
A number of players were asking about the ability to change the parameters of player owned stations. This has been added in 137. You can now access a new panel under Offices called, Owner Admin.
This new owner admin panel will allow you to change the name , owner, faction, station type, interior color and dock fee. Once these changes are saved and the sector is reloaded, the station will reflect these changes. (I will be adjusting this in the future after testing).
136 features the new ability to scale the parts of the ships. This will allow you more flexibility and freedom over your ship designs. You can also scale the module slots, and this will in turn scale the module attached to that slot.
I think this build puts me where I want to be moving forward with story line content. As long as nothing major crops up, it is go time on the story line updates :)
Build 0.0137
- Adjusted the way that drones recharge when ship docks at the station. No longer instant max recharge.
- Adjusted station garage UI placement of Active and Passive Modules.
- Adjusted the color picker graphic image used for color selection on skybox editor.
- Adjusted the galaxy map skybox background exposure.
- Fixed bug with tactical GUI overlay objects returning null reference error when tactical object is destroyed while clicking.
- Fixed drone dock energy recharge bug when drone is not in orbit of ship when docking at station.
- Fixed bug that allowed you to accept NPC missions from structures even when you do not have the available mission slots.
- Fixed double fade bug when first entering biomate from the welcome center.
- Fixed bug with dock fee slider on sandbox creation panel not adjusting the dock fee rates for generated stations.
- Fixed typo in station entertainment file.
- Fixed start ship bug with module ammo indicators on pre installed energy weapons.
- Fixed bug with news events clearing and showing white box on the station lounge panel.
- Fixed bug where right click object UI radial menu shows when camera is rotated 180 degrees from the right click original position.
- Fixed hardcoded typo on market mouseover panel for contruction platform special description.
- Fixed Left Control keybinding option to apply when selecting or deselcting mercs on the fleet panel.
- Fixed a number of mouse over issues on the ship editor. Unity 2022.1.12f1 made some changes to the way raycasting UI is set by default.
- Fixed mouse over issues on the structure editor in mod tools due to unity update in 136.
- Fixed typo on New journal note textfield when creating a new journal note.
- Added ablility to search for ships in the journal panel.
- Added new galaxy map lines and gps indicators.
- Added overlay CRT style screen to the NPC dialog box when communicating.
- Added new tactical turret overlay to the station garage. Now shows elevation and scaled range indicator.
- Added notification reminder message on KILL_PILOT mission popup menu with instructions about friendly fire on non-raider ships.
- Added notification reminder on KILL_RECOVER mission popup menu with instructions about friendly fire on non-raider ships.
- Added new UI panel to Station Offices tab (Owner Admin) to allow for station owners to customize station.
- Added access ability for station owners to view new OWNER button for station they own.
- Added ability to set Name, Owner, Type, Color, Material, Faction, Main image, and Dock fee for stations you own.
- Added new color picker to Owner Admin panel on Station Offices.
- Added input validation on station panel to help minimize bad input data during station saves.
- Added new station file boolean parameter for player_owned when player owned stations are created.
- Added new life support system that now depletes life support items when life support activates.
- Added checks for old life support data on ships to insert new charge values for ship data files.
- Added new system that prevents life support items from being removed without discarding the remaining charges.
- Added new check to remove used life support items when selling a ship with LS items installed.
- Added new data parameter (sector_name) to all structure data files.
- Added (sector_name) parameter added to the structure creation and save routines. (NOT added to already existing save game structures.)
- Added player owned structure cargo to the Assets tab on the Pilot panel.
- Added new color picker widget to the custom ship options panel in the station garage.
- Added new layout for Life Support panel to support better scaling at larger resolutions.
- Added new tool tip mouse over for installed items on the Life Support panel.
0.0136b
- Hotfix for bad structure data load when docking at generated mission structures.
- Hotfix for ship scaled parts data format.
- Upgrade project to Unity 2022.1.12f1
- Updated space fog shader for 2022.1.12f1
- Fixed bug with farming structure lockerboxes not having unique ids and causing game crash.
- Fixed refresh rate bug on main title screen no showing proper refresh rate when selected from dropdown.
- Fixed insurance deposit bug for missions when player credits are below 0.
- Fixed bench collider bug causing player to fall through floor of structure when trying to climb bench corner.
- Fixed bug on market when selling upgrade documents, causing error with UI drag item icon.
- Fixed item 2037 baseprice. Electromagnetic Emitter.
- Fixed bug on community farm scripting file not delivering the correct food item when purchasing surf and turf.
- Fixed old spec images stored in steamworks sdk content build folder.
- Fixed bug allowing raiders to appear during warp sequence while traveling to another sector.
- Fixed a few spelling errors in the missions_database.txt file.
- Fixed a few spelling errors in the items_database.txt file.
- Fixed a spelling error on warpgate KEY notification text.
- Fixed a description label for construction platform in the item_specs.txt file.
- Fixed missing data on SHIP_faction_id BCA-1 ship file.
- Fixed shipyard bug when attempting to load ship with bad filename.
- Fixed bug that occurs when ship formation leader is not available when formation is refreshed.
- Fixed bug when deactivating or retiring a merc while their cargo bay is opened.
- Fixed number of descriptions and spelling errors on the warpgate, medical, and habitat structure files.
- Fixed market price refresh bug when buying demand items from the station market.
- Fixed layout bug with lounge entertainment text overlapping other text.
- Fixed bug with target list item allowing for click target code to run after target has been destroyed.
- Fixed error caused by station bots when swapping ships in the station hangar.
- Fixed bug where Journal, Ship Details and Ship Life Support windows didn't function properly with the ESC key to close panel.
- Fixed a number of AABB errors that were revealed when upgrading the unity project.
- Adjusted layout on crate panel so that the transfer all and scuttle buttons are not close to each other.
- Adjusted mission generator to abort when encountering bad sector files or corrupted sector data.
- Adjusted mission generator to catch errors within sector map before generating there.
- Adjusted base ore prices for raw ore for better balancing with ore size.
- Adjusted base damage harvest values for all active mining modules.
- Adjusted Skybox toggle to ignore base color and starlight. Turning off Skybox will only remove bg clouds.
- Adjusted the way new unique structure files are created and loaded when docking at structures.
- Adjusted the way special items are generated. Duplicates will only start to occur after 50 special items.
- Adjusted the Merc ammo reload code when out of ammo is triggered.
- Adjusted pulse scan speed for Redeemer and Demi support ships.
- Adjusted Kill NPC mission base level to prevent mission generation for very early level pilots.
- Adjusted Kill and Recover NPC missions. Raised level to prevent mission generation for very early level pilots.
- Adjusted a large number of the laser based weapons in the items_database.txt file.
- Adjusted the way merc modslot data is saved on the merc ship file.
- Adjusted cargo panel and and cargo storage scrollbars ui size an positions so that both function consistently.
- Adjusted ship energy recharge rate to nullify when ship has an active cloak field. No more recharge while cloaked.
- Adjusted engine code for ship engine parts better performance, and less required resources.
- Adjusted all engine objects and particle systems for better z ordering, adjusted afterburner fx.
- Adjusted the particle effect for the active scanner for improved visibility and overall look.
- Adjusted and improved the code for the station logs columns view. Fixed flicker effect on UI.
- Adjusted the way the the font scales with the UI for better readability on smaller text. Font text is more cripsy.
- Added scale data to the ship parsing when loading ITEM code from ship data file.
- Added scale data to the ship parsing when loading MODSLOT code from ship data file.
- Added 3 scale sliders to the ship editor, allowing for part scaling of x,y,z.
- Added modslot scaling of x,y,z parameters. Modules will be resized to the parent modslot.
- Added construction platform document spec image. This was missing and used the old icon.
- Added unique ammo icons for all 10 levels of 20mm ammunition. No more duplicates.
- Added unique ammo icons for all 10 levels of 60mm ammunition. No more duplicates.
- Added unique ammo icons for all 10 levels of Missiles. No more duplicates.
- Added directional orientation pie plate to the ship editor.
- Added new engine distortion effect shader to replace the old one that broke with project upgrade.
- Added new warp distortion effect shader to replace the old one that broke with project upgrade.
- Added ESC key will now close open windows when docked at the station. If no windows open, It will open options.
