Content Patch 1.5

It's me, the Patchnotes Plant, here with another spooky game update.
This patch focuses on preparing for more extensive game updates to come. Along with this, the ending to Station 17 has changed in a major way, leaving some achievements no longer possible. These will return in later updates!
For this patch we got:
- Major reworks to various story-related elements
- Some Achievements are no longer accessible (but will be back!)
- Some performance improvements to the starting area and Level 17
- Small forgotten bug fixes
- Improvements to some UI elements
- New Spooky Secrets
Changed files in this update