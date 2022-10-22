Game has been updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9775967 · Last edited 22 October 2022 – 05:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Just released is yet another significant update that adds more content and features.

players now have abaility to perform air attack combinations

introduction of some new enemies and bosses, as well as some tweaks to existing enemies etc.

new cutscenes and levels that continue the story and enhance the ending

I hope you enjoy ! Thank you for being a supporter of my works.