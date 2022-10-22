 Skip to content

Bad ass babes update for 22 October 2022

Game has been updated

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just released is yet another significant update that adds more content and features.

players now have abaility to perform air attack combinations

introduction of some new enemies and bosses, as well as some tweaks to existing enemies etc.

new cutscenes and levels that continue the story and enhance the ending

Changed files in this update

