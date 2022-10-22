Server/Client Patch – Claim and Conflict 2.0

[Anatolain Expanse]
* Added an all new PvP Zone for claiming the Emperor of the Universe! Check out details in the following Dev Blogs: [Dev Diary – Anatolian Expanse](https://www.starsonata.com/blog/dev-diary-anatolian-expanse/) and [url=Dev Diary – Emperor System, Wild Space and Aug Sourcing]Dev Diary – Emperor System, Wild Space and Aug Sourcing[/url]
[Wild Space]
* All new Termite Siege system. Read the details here: [Dev Diary – Termite Sieges](https://www.starsonata.com/blog/dev-diary-termite-sieges/)
-
Command & Control base changes:
- Command & Control Station Kit no longer can be irradiated and base becomes destroyed from radiation.
- Command & Control bases must be deployed within 3k distance from the edge of a sun. The universe generation code been updated accordingly so that at least 3 suns are found in every Wild Space galaxy.
- The Nullification Generator build time has been increased from 2 hours to 3 hours, but a new system has been introduced that can accelerate the build speed back down under 2 hours.
- We have added a basebound factory called Nullification Generator Construction Support. This factory automatically constructs Ownership Booster Drones as long as it is equipped and supplied with materials. Ownership Booster Drones auto-deploy upon being built and orbit the station at a distance of 8k.
- Each deployed drone provides a 16.7% build speed increase to the man-hours required to complete the Nullification Generator Blueprint. In theory, a team can reduce the build time for a Nullification Generator to approximately 100 minutes by constantly building these drones.
-
Teams now track termite mounds in galaxies which have assets (bases, permanent drones) belonging to that team.
- A list of galaxies with mounds is sent with the team message on login.
- A termite mound now announces how long it is until the next attack wave, if there is one, when entering its galaxy.
-
Adjusted suitability cap on Colony Enhancement items and the items now introduce a multiplier to the amount the colony is willing to buy per tick.
-
Added Autopilot galaxy linking tags to the new galaxy reveal messages.
-
When entering a galaxy your team owns, it will now state the time until it unowns if the galaxy is unstable.
-
Updated the wording of the Galaxy Reveal notification message and added a new custom notification icon.
-
Industrial Station Research: Y and Industrial Station Research: Z no longer are affected by Construction Speed Bonuses but have had their manhours reduced by 50%.
-
Expedition Team is now locked to the Wild Space layer. Added a new Starter Expedition Team locked to Earthforce layer. Increased the cost of Expedition Team Blueprint from 100 tokens to 200 tokens.
-
Increased the min and max yield of asteroids in random Wild Space galaxies by a factor of x10.
-
Reduced Scorpius's non-Fermium min and max asteroid yields by ~33%.
-
Doubled the colony storehouse size for the colony commodities (Astral Silk, Troubles, The Spice, Storm Crystals, and Dragon Eggs)
[UI / Client Changes]
* Pop-up windows will no longer respond to enter/return to prevent accidental selections such as accepting docking ships.
- Added Level, Class and Subscription status to the Team Roster.
- Ship Subtype is now listed in the F10 Ship Information menu.
- Tractors now show rings between user and target.
- Mission locked Alternative Currency trades are no longer hidden, but shown as LOCKED, double clicking to try to buy anyway will list the mission requirement
- Replaced up/down arrow overlays on the galaxy map with icons above the DG and Juxta icons.
- *Installed blueprint's tooltips will now state if the blueprint does not get Construction Speed Bonuses.
- Added a new button on the colony tab that disables/enables colony trading per base. (Example: Can disable ExE bases from trading with colonies. While CA base on same planet can continue.)
- Changed Orca, Orca+, Porpoise, and Porpoise+ to the new Merchant Navy textured. Added free skins for the original non-Merchant Navy textures.
- Chat now activates when using "Link Item in Chat".
- Added Visibility to the squad/possessions small target tool tip.
- Fixed a bug with double clicking a name on the Team tab under Social that prevented opening a whisper private chat.
- Updated beam effects to reflect the dual colors on high+ graphics and not wash out with white glow.
[Skill Changes]
* Renamed the player skill "War Mongering" (not to be confused with the team skill "Warmongering") to "Wartime Logistics".
- Removed Class Zen skills from being trained in the Lyceum focus and class bases due to the Class Skills tab handling this.
[Item Changes]
* Bots will no longer automatically use Titanium Plating, Laconia Plating, or Adamantium Plating as they were previous just spamming it even though the effect should. Players will need to manually trigger the tweak effect.
- Increased the +Damage augmod on Kalthi Cuirass, Kalthi Armored Cuirass, and Kalthi Stinger Cuirass to +3%, +5%, and +3% respectively (originally all 1%)
- Added the effect description to Red Photon Doomsday Device, Electrified Defense Matrix, Nightfury Focus & Rage Generator, and Spice Protection
- Changed Red Photon Prototype Remote Weapon Augmentation to Rare.
- Red Photon Doomday Device no longer will no longer scale based off the target's NT.
- Added effect descriptions to all the Shadow tweak superitems.
- Removed the +recoil on Kalthi Warrior Focus Heart and Body and replaced it with disable main weapons for 5 seconds.
- Fixed the inverted vulnerability buff on Kalthi Warrior Body (supposed to make you tankier for a brief moment, not the other way around).
- Gravity Well Stabilizer on the Voulge no longer applies to enemies and no longer has a negative range effect.
- Fixed some wrongly labeled descriptions on a few Diffusers.
- Increased Solarian Fighter Bay drop rate.
- Fixed a typo in a Blue Outpost mission item.
- Removed Boson Blower from being in a container.
- Changed Healing/Damage to Total Healing/Damage on superitem descriptions.
- Reduced Range debuff on Celestial Destabilizing Beam from -25% to -15%.
- Fixed Celestial Protection Beam's effect so it doesn't flicker.
- Marked several negative stat capacitors from early game as AI Only.
- Changed Fighter Over Drive Blitz to 150% damage and -50% recoil and increase effects duration to 10 seconds.
- Added Poseidon+ Drone Controller to Perpetual Motion.
[AI Changes]
* Reduced the damage of the UrQa attackers in Arctia.
- Bouquet Augmenter no longer drops from DG Basil and Balilus AI. They now drop from Roamer versions of the AI.
- Stede Bonnet now drops Bouquet Augmenters.
- Subspace Sas Outposts are capped at one spawn per galaxy.
- Adjusted Infernal Darkness drops.
- Removed several of Infernal Darkness negative auras from being Tweakable.
- Reduced Dark Doom's aura from -50% Shield Max to -25% for 5000 range and reduced from -80% to -40% for 500 range.
- Reduced Doom's aura from -50% Shield Max to -25% for 2000 range.
- Adjusted balance of various DG mobs and bosses. Some notable wild bots may have been affected.
[Next Universe Changes]
* Double the number random dungeon galaxies in both Earthforce and Perilous Space.
- Random DG bosses now have dedicated drop for augmenters. Read more here: Dev Diary – Emperor System, Wild Space and Aug Sourcing
- Added two more random Warp Beacons to Earthforce layer around Danger Factor 140/150.
- Adjusted various galaxies to no longer have point of interest and added various others.
- Adjusted the spawning Danger Factor of various galaxies.
- Removed the Building Academy Instance and Missions until they are reworked. Building Academy Entrance changed to be unable to place user bases within it.
- LACS 1894 renamed to Jungle's Edge. Moved from Lyceum to Early Warp 2.
- Lyceum Research Concourse moved to late Warp 1.
- Added new drones and drone blueprints to Olympus, Infernal Darkness and Red Photon.
[Mission Changes]
* Added subscription requirement in the goal text for premium only missions.
- 'A Fair Trade' mission turned into a crate trade-in instead.
- Fixed an issue with several missions looking for Jujuso'qi for the kill.
- Fixed some missing spaces in Jungle mission texts
[Server]
* Accounts are now given a 24 hour grace period before going unsubbed. This means accounts that are auto renewed no longer should spam team message with expiring warnings.
-
Energies, Station Extensions and Shields won't unequip or shut off when a player station goes into Starving mode.
-
Increased the number of ship slots from 25 to 50 and increase the Subscription bonus from 10 to 25.
- Deployed bots now count as ship slots (excluding wild bots).
- Number of slots available checked when docking wild bots (if possible), when transferring bots, purchasing ships, or opening an item form ship.
-
Players can now transwarp from Instances. (Still can't transwarp TO Instance though.)
-
Warping from one layer to another will reveal any "Point of Interest" galaxies in the new layer.
-
Added a True Damage type that bypasses resists for certain boss content.
-
Added item linking to the event and squad chat for scooping items.
-
Prospecting nodes now use a new system of terms to describe the size of the node based on the commodity: Trace, Hint, Vein, Haul, Wealth, and Bounty.
-
Switching to a ship when docked now automatically adds any missing inbuilt items.
-
Mission Icon indicators now vanish if you cannot "see" the station or select it.
-
Fixed missing space before '(tweakable)' in aura descriptions.
-
Item type "Cloaking Device" is simplified to "Cloak".
-
Added EPS to weapons stats.
-
Added base acceleration and turning speed to engines (based on the engine weight) for easier direct comparison.
-
Cannot create Character names that match chat channel names now.
-
No longer can enter an instance if your PvP Timer is active (much like entering a no PvP gal).
-
Reformulated the size of asteroids and ore debris to scale less drastically.
[Bug Fixes]
* Fixed issue that prevented Parasites on beams from getting extra damage from a critical hit.
- Fixed issue with DNA Extraction beams that immediately extracted all 4 DNAs instead of turning off per extraction.
- Fixed issue with basebound items not being added with you preform a station upgrade with a new kit.
- Fixed an exploit with bots and squad's bots transwarping with items marked with No Transwarping and Prevents leaving galaxy. These items are now lost and decayed on jump.
- Fixed a bug where base kits which could not be upgraded could be upgraded via the base tech upgrade items.
- The Artifact Station Tech Upgrades will properly no longer spawn in ruins.
- Fix for a bug preventing repair of a station in owned gal if the original owner was in a different team.
- Fixed a bug that allowed for taking over multiple Command & Control ownership bases within the same galaxy on the same team.
- Fix for a bug causing galaxy ownership to always say "stable" when entering a gal, even when its about to lose ownership.
- Fixed bug in the combat bot swarm limit which set the minimum limit to 1 instead of 2.
- Ujqii Ishi fighter no longer does ~4x as much damage as it should.
- Fix for noScaling.txt override preventing windows dpi scaling not working on windows 11.
- Fixed a bug to not invite an AI with the same name as a player if it exists.
- Fixed Mobile Drone Desync.
Changed files in this update