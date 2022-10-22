Server/Client Patch – Claim and Conflict 2.0

Doubled the colony storehouse size for the colony commodities (Astral Silk, Troubles, The Spice, Storm Crystals, and Dragon Eggs)

Reduced Scorpius's non-Fermium min and max asteroid yields by ~33%.

Increased the min and max yield of asteroids in random Wild Space galaxies by a factor of x10.

Expedition Team is now locked to the Wild Space layer. Added a new Starter Expedition Team locked to Earthforce layer. Increased the cost of Expedition Team Blueprint from 100 tokens to 200 tokens.

Industrial Station Research: Y and Industrial Station Research: Z no longer are affected by Construction Speed Bonuses but have had their manhours reduced by 50%.

Updated the wording of the Galaxy Reveal notification message and added a new custom notification icon.

When entering a galaxy your team owns, it will now state the time until it unowns if the galaxy is unstable.

Added Autopilot galaxy linking tags to the new galaxy reveal messages.

Adjusted suitability cap on Colony Enhancement items and the items now introduce a multiplier to the amount the colony is willing to buy per tick.

Teams now track termite mounds in galaxies which have assets (bases, permanent drones) belonging to that team.

Energies, Station Extensions and Shields won't unequip or shut off when a player station goes into Starving mode.

Increased the number of ship slots from 25 to 50 and increase the Subscription bonus from 10 to 25. Deployed bots now count as ship slots (excluding wild bots).

Number of slots available checked when docking wild bots (if possible), when transferring bots, purchasing ships, or opening an item form ship.

Players can now transwarp from Instances. (Still can't transwarp TO Instance though.)

Warping from one layer to another will reveal any "Point of Interest" galaxies in the new layer.

Added a True Damage type that bypasses resists for certain boss content.

Added item linking to the event and squad chat for scooping items.

Prospecting nodes now use a new system of terms to describe the size of the node based on the commodity: Trace, Hint, Vein, Haul, Wealth, and Bounty.

Switching to a ship when docked now automatically adds any missing inbuilt items.

Mission Icon indicators now vanish if you cannot "see" the station or select it.

Fixed missing space before '(tweakable)' in aura descriptions.

Item type "Cloaking Device" is simplified to "Cloak".

Added EPS to weapons stats.

Added base acceleration and turning speed to engines (based on the engine weight) for easier direct comparison.

Cannot create Character names that match chat channel names now.

No longer can enter an instance if your PvP Timer is active (much like entering a no PvP gal).