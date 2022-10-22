 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 22 October 2022

V1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9775913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed several typos.
・Increased the drop rate of "Love" in the final dungeon.
・Fixed a bug that in certain situations double jump is not available.
・Fixed effects of Magnetic Item.
・Fixed a problem with the boss in chapter 5 getting stuck when you skip its transformation animation
・Fixed a bug where in the arena you could die and game over due to Poison.
・Fixed a bug that the monster tails sometimes remains in the arena.
・Now if you achieved the condition to unlock Combo Master in the Demo, the achievement will automatically unlocked when you launch the full version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1718571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link