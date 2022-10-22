・Fixed several typos.
・Increased the drop rate of "Love" in the final dungeon.
・Fixed a bug that in certain situations double jump is not available.
・Fixed effects of Magnetic Item.
・Fixed a problem with the boss in chapter 5 getting stuck when you skip its transformation animation
・Fixed a bug where in the arena you could die and game over due to Poison.
・Fixed a bug that the monster tails sometimes remains in the arena.
・Now if you achieved the condition to unlock Combo Master in the Demo, the achievement will automatically unlocked when you launch the full version.
ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 22 October 2022
V1.0.7
