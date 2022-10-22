 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 22 October 2022

Patch 0.29c

Patch 0.29c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Resolved the problem with the camera on some bosses (if getting stuck will continue, please write).
-Fixed some problems with the descriptions in the achives.
-Fixed problems with some syntheses.

