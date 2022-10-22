 Skip to content

Table Ball update for 22 October 2022

Update 1.4.1.0

Update 1.4.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OLD SAVES BEWARE. This version changes the way the game handles the DLC check on loading game so if you've played older versions of the game will have all customised items turned back to default.

The last update included an embarrassing bug... We had enabled the "Complete Edition" tag during testing and accidentally left it in the actual update.

We've fixed it now and a new update has been deployed.
Those using the complete edition on itch.io will not see any change.

Full changelog below.

Table Ball 1.4.1.0 Changelog

Additions

  • Added required content for REDACTED

Changes

  • Changed the way the game does the DLC Check
    -- OLD VERSIONS OF THE CUSTOMISATION SYSTEM ARE INCOMPATIBLE
  • Unchecked "isCE" because we forgot to do that before we built the last version... oops

Changed files in this update

