Update 1.4.1.0

OLD SAVES BEWARE. This version changes the way the game handles the DLC check on loading game so if you've played older versions of the game will have all customised items turned back to default.

The last update included an embarrassing bug... We had enabled the "Complete Edition" tag during testing and accidentally left it in the actual update.

We've fixed it now and a new update has been deployed.

Those using the complete edition on itch.io will not see any change.

Full changelog below.

Table Ball 1.4.1.0 Changelog

Additions

Added required content for REDACTED

Changes