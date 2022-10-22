Patch 1.1.0 Update

*When Updating to 1.1.0 the patch will only reflect changes in the Update to New Fresh Games, with Cloud Save using the Old Version of the Game. If you want to see Changes you will want to Start a New Game.

Battle Taunts have been added to the Whole Campaign. C, B, A, and S now have there own Battle Taunts to add flavor to the combat. This is a Combat Narrative in replacement to a Generic Story. I also adjusted stats on several late game monsters such as the Minotaur, B.Dragon, F.Elemental, and Sasquatch to enable a equal chance at winning the fight. It's still challenging but if you manage to boost your stats significantly then you can manage these challenges. I may need to make more adjustments at a later time.

I added a new Consumable item named, 'Teleport Stone.' These enable you to escape from battle, increasing your survivability. The Portal Keeper now carries, 'Teleport Stone's' in stock in his Shop. Lowered the cost of Health, Mana, and Quest Source from the Town Vendor, to be more managable on resources. Health grants Life Leech. Mana grants Mana Leech. And Quest grants +1% XP Rate/Rank. Replaced, 'Town Portal,' one of the starting Items you get from a New Game, with 1 Teleport Stone. More can be purchased from the Portal Keeper's shop for 100 GP. Adjusted Late Game Monsters that deal Area-of-Effect damage to enable equal chance at winning the fight.

I also added a tip Guide after the first battle, to give the game more direction.

Thank you and hope you enjoy the update.