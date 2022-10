Share · View all patches · Build 9775425 · Last edited 22 October 2022 – 02:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi, all horror fans!

Death Damnation started as a horror game prototype, then a Twitch game, and it became a multiplayer horror game. But something was missing: a story.

And today it's here ! As an early access player, you'll get access to it before everybody else!

Don't hesitate to try it, and tell us what you think about it !

Enjoy the Death Damnation Story before the next big event: Halloween and the official release !