First patch! Version 1.0.1 is now available!

Thanks to everyone who has played the game today, I hope y'all are having a blast!
I've gone ahead and whipped up a quick patch to fix some of the bugs you've reported. Here's the changelog for this update:
- Removed captions for Button and lever sounds (Previously they were broken, but they aren't needed so they have been removed).
- Added several captions that were accidentally Omitted in the previous version.
- Fixed a bug that caused 1st Prize to make a slam Noise when cutting his wires while moving at a high speed.
- Made secret tweaks to Undisclosed things to prevent classified confusion.
- Made it So you can now look backwards while jumping rope.
- Fixed Baldi mentioning "a shiny Quarter" in party style.
- Probably some other Small tweaks I'm forgetting.
Thanks to everyone who reported bugs! Hopefully there aren't many left to be squashed. Have fun playing!
Changed files in this update