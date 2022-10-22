 Skip to content

Baldi's Basics Classic Remastered update for 22 October 2022

First patch! Version 1.0.1 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9775269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone who has played the game today, I hope y'all are having a blast!

I've gone ahead and whipped up a quick patch to fix some of the bugs you've reported. Here's the changelog for this update:

  • Removed captions for Button and lever sounds (Previously they were broken, but they aren't needed so they have been removed).
  • Added several captions that were accidentally Omitted in the previous version.
  • Fixed a bug that caused 1st Prize to make a slam Noise when cutting his wires while moving at a high speed.
  • Made secret tweaks to Undisclosed things to prevent classified confusion.
  • Made it So you can now look backwards while jumping rope.
  • Fixed Baldi mentioning "a shiny Quarter" in party style.
  • Probably some other Small tweaks I'm forgetting.

Thanks to everyone who reported bugs! Hopefully there aren't many left to be squashed. Have fun playing!

