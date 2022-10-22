Cue Club 2 Update #1.09

Hi Everyone,
In this latest update we've brought together an array of improvements and fixes as suggested by the Steam community. Thanks again for sharing your valuable feedback.
MULTIPLAYER
-
Players now have 90 seconds to reply to invites instead of 60.
-
Rule variations now displayed within the lobby window.
-
Inbox now pre-selected when exiting from a game to the lobby after receiving an invite or message.
SPEED POOL
-
Clock now increments when balls are rolling during a saved replay.
-
Clock now shown in the potted balls view at the top of the screen, as well as the control panel.
GRAPHICS
-
Drag ball arrow now rendered in the same colour as the aim line, when fast aiming method is turned on and using first person camera view.
-
Attempted fix for texture graphics sometimes not loading after extended use of Windows task switching.
CONTROLS
-
Added extra setting of 20 degrees for maximum cue elevation. This lower value will prevent extreme swerve shots from being performed, which some players may prefer to use. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Maximum Cue Angle'.
-
Fixed an issue where the cue ball would sometimes vibrate when pressing E (for English) and B (for move ball) at the same time.
-
Fixed issues where the mouse pointer sometimes flickered in and out of view.
-
Mouse pointer now stays off when referee is busy moving or replacing balls.
SAVED REPLAYS
- Fixed an issue where the notification capsule would briefly appear at the end of a shot.
MISCELLANEOUS
-
Minor tweaks to localised text.
-
Game compiled using the latest Steam SDK libraries.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update