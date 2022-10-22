 Skip to content

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 22 October 2022

Cue Club 2 Update #1.09

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

In this latest update we've brought together an array of improvements and fixes as suggested by the Steam community. Thanks again for sharing your valuable feedback.

MULTIPLAYER

  • Players now have 90 seconds to reply to invites instead of 60.

  • Rule variations now displayed within the lobby window.

  • Inbox now pre-selected when exiting from a game to the lobby after receiving an invite or message.

SPEED POOL

  • Clock now increments when balls are rolling during a saved replay.

  • Clock now shown in the potted balls view at the top of the screen, as well as the control panel.

GRAPHICS

  • Drag ball arrow now rendered in the same colour as the aim line, when fast aiming method is turned on and using first person camera view.

  • Attempted fix for texture graphics sometimes not loading after extended use of Windows task switching.

CONTROLS

  • Added extra setting of 20 degrees for maximum cue elevation. This lower value will prevent extreme swerve shots from being performed, which some players may prefer to use. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Maximum Cue Angle'.

  • Fixed an issue where the cue ball would sometimes vibrate when pressing E (for English) and B (for move ball) at the same time.

  • Fixed issues where the mouse pointer sometimes flickered in and out of view.

  • Mouse pointer now stays off when referee is busy moving or replacing balls.

SAVED REPLAYS

  • Fixed an issue where the notification capsule would briefly appear at the end of a shot.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Minor tweaks to localised text.

  • Game compiled using the latest Steam SDK libraries.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

