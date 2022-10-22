Cue Club 2 Update #1.09

Hi Everyone,

In this latest update we've brought together an array of improvements and fixes as suggested by the Steam community. Thanks again for sharing your valuable feedback.

MULTIPLAYER

Inbox now pre-selected when exiting from a game to the lobby after receiving an invite or message.

Rule variations now displayed within the lobby window.

Players now have 90 seconds to reply to invites instead of 60.

SPEED POOL

Clock now shown in the potted balls view at the top of the screen, as well as the control panel.

Clock now increments when balls are rolling during a saved replay.

GRAPHICS

Attempted fix for texture graphics sometimes not loading after extended use of Windows task switching.

Drag ball arrow now rendered in the same colour as the aim line, when fast aiming method is turned on and using first person camera view.

CONTROLS

Added extra setting of 20 degrees for maximum cue elevation. This lower value will prevent extreme swerve shots from being performed, which some players may prefer to use. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Maximum Cue Angle'.

Fixed an issue where the cue ball would sometimes vibrate when pressing E (for English) and B (for move ball) at the same time.

Fixed issues where the mouse pointer sometimes flickered in and out of view.