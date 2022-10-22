Update 1.1 - The post-launch update

Hello everyone! The first update for Disc Golf Online is now live. I am very happy to see some players enjoying the game right after launch, and there has been some valuable feedback so far. In this update a few bugs have been fixed and some features have been improved.

Disc Golf Online is better when you have people to play with, which is why the Official Discord server is now live. You can find a button with an invite link in the main menu, or join directly with this link: https://discord.gg/2YubyzYdEB

Here are all changes:

+Made the movement more responsive.

+Made the day/night cycle around 4 times longer.

+Made help markers easier to see from far away.

+Added reset to tee button in the pause menu.

+Added Discord button.

And all bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where small islands would be considered out of bounds.

-Fixed a bug where large parts of some generated maps would be underwater.

-Fixed a bug where goals would sometimes not be detected.

-Fixed a bug where picking up the disc quickly after scoring a goal would stop players from finishing the game.

-Added some bugs (maybe).

Demo version

+Same as above.

+Improved demo map.

+Added tutorial from full game to demo.

-Fixed an issue where the game could crash while loading the map if you clicked too much.