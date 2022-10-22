 Skip to content

Crystal Project update for 22 October 2022

Discipline Hollow Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9774967

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Discipline Hollow:

Visit Discipline Hollow to re-challenge bosses or to enter the Discipline Hollow battle gauntlet. Will you be able to clear the land's most gruelling challenge?

Reawakening:

After clearing the game, pay a visit to the very first Nan to optionally begin your adventure anew by starting a New Game Plus. You may choose from the following Reawakening Options when doing so:

  • Keep Crystals: Carry over discovered Crystals to the new adventure and unlock their associated Classes.
  • Keep Levels: Carry over accumulated EXP and levels to the new adventure.
  • Keep Learned Abilities: Carry over unlocked Class abilities and accumulated LXP to the new adventure.
  • Keep Gold: Carry over accumulated Gold to the new adventure.
  • Keep Equipment: Carry over acquired equipment to the new adventure. Note: Equipment that is normally limited in capacity will remain limited.
  • Limitless Equipment: Enables acquiring multiple copies of equipment that is normally limited in capacity. Note: This is an Assist Option.
  • Keep Consumables: Carry over acquired Consumables to the new adventure.
  • Keep Instruments: Carry over acquired musical instruments to the new adventure.
  • Keep Teleport Stones: Carry over acquired teleportation stones to the new adventure.
  • Keep Pouches: Carry over acquired pouches to the new adventure.
  • Keep Maps: Carry over acquired maps to the new adventure. Does not include revealed map data.
  • Keep Revealed Areas: Carry over revealed map data to the new adventure. Maps will need to be re-acquired before revealed map data will be viewable.
  • Keep Hatchery: Carry over Quintar and Quintar Eggs currently in the Quintar Hatchery to the new adventure's Quintar Hatchery.
  • Keep Archive: Carry over unlocked Archive entries to the new adventure.
Challenges:

Spice up your playthrough with extra challenges. Challenge Options can be enabled at the start of a New Game by pressing the Menu key/button during party setup, or when starting a New Game Plus. The following Challenge Options are available:

  • Vanilla Mode: Reverts all balance-related gameplay adjustments from patches back to the initial version of Crystal Project.
  • Chaos Mode: The land of Sequoia is unfair. Victory is impossible, but how far can you get?
  • Member Limit: Decreases the number of party members.
  • Max Level Limit: Decreases the maximum level.
  • No Assist Options: Disables Assist Options.
  • No Telegraphs: Disables previewing enemy intent.
  • No Class Change: Disables changing Classes.
  • No Sub-Command: Disables setting Sub-Commands.
  • Hardcore: Defeat means the end of adventure.
  • EXP Rate: Decreases the amount of EXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.
  • LXP Rate: Decreases the amount of LXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.
  • Gold Rate: Decreases the amount of Gold earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.
Randomizer:

Shake up your playthrough with the randomizer. Randomizer Options can be enabled at the start of a New Game by pressing the Menu key/button during party setup, or when starting a New Game Plus. The following Randomizer Options are available:

  • Random Crystals: Randomizes Crystal locations and the initial six Classes.
  • Random Monsters: Randomizes non-boss Flame encounters.
  • Random Bosses: Randomizes boss encounters.
  • Random Items: Randomizes item locations.
  • Include Basic Items: Includes basic/recovery items (eg, Potions, Ethers, Scrolls) in randomized item locations.
  • Include Quest Items: Includes quest-related items (eg, Black Squirrels, Dog Bones, Lost Penguins) in randomized item locations.
  • Include Progression: Includes Tools and progression-related Key Items in randomized item locations.
  • Random Equipment: Randomizes equipment locations.
  • Random Class Abilities: Randomizes which abilities can be learned by which Classes except for Monster Magic and Summon Magic.
  • Include Monster Magic: Includes Monster Magic in randomized Class abilities.
  • Include Summon Magic: Includes Summon Magic in randomized Class abilities.
  • Random Enemy Abilities: Randomizes which abilities can be used by which enemies.
  • Random Passives: Randomizes which passive abilities can be learned by which Classes.
  • Random Innate Passives: Randomizes which innate passive abilities are attached to which Classes.
  • Random Warp Points: Randomizes the spawn point and teleport locations.
  • Random Music: Randomizes music.
  • Progression Gate: Castle Sequoia cannot be accessed until all Crystals have been discovered. The location of the New World Stone will not be randomized.
  • Get Home Point Stone: Begins the adventure with a Home Point Stone already in your inventory.
  • Get Treasure Finder: Begins the adventure with the Treasure Finder already in your inventory.
  • Get All Maps: Begins the adventure with all maps already in your inventory.
  • Spoiler Log: Enables access to the Spoiler Log to see where Tools and progression-related Key Items have been randomized to.
  • Seed: Choose the randomizer seed. Using the same seed will result in the same random output.
New features:
  • You can now choose an ability to be used automatically for a party member's first turn of battle. Access this feature using the Ability menu.
  • You can now view Scholar abilities in the skill tree if they have been learned by another party member.
  • You can now skip the credits after clearing the game at least once.
Bug fixes:
  • Auto save can no longer trigger during dialogue or cinematics.
  • Multiple sources of the same physical element no longer stack multiple times with equipment that grants increased elemental damage dealt.
  • Highland Blade's Lightning Rod effect no longer lasts forever.
  • The Lost & Found will no longer list items that are already owned at max capacity. This prevents having stock in the Lost & Found that is impossible to purchase.
  • The Boost EXP Assist Option now properly works for bosses.
  • Setting a Template will no longer cause HP or MP loss.
  • Setting a Template that makes use of equipment-enabling effects will now work properly.
  • Clarified the text description of the Confirm Home Point option.
  • Clarified the text descriptions of stats/mods that affect HP damage per turn and HP healing per turn.
  • Steal chance is no longer misaligned in the ability preview window when using Mug while applying a status or triggering an elemental weakness/resistance.
  • Fixed issue where sometimes a controller would stop working.
  • Fixed issue where sometimes the game would crash with a NoAudioHardwareException.
Balance changes:

Cleric:

  • Star Flare: MP cost reduced from 60 to 56. CT decreased from 52 to 42.

Aegis:

  • Resist Break: Never misses.
  • Magic Break: Never misses.

Samurai:

  • Can now equip Swords.
  • Ken: Asura: Never misses.
  • Ken: Heavenslash: Never misses.
  • Ken: Omnislice: Never misses.

Beastmaster:

  • New ability: Rigid Stance.

Axe of Light:

  • Mnd reduced from +50% to +30 and +20%.

Tachi:

  • Targets are unable to counter.

Hitofuri:

  • Targets are unable to counter.

Tomokirimaru:

  • Targets are unable to counter.

Ichimonji:

  • Targets are unable to counter.

Muramasa:

  • Attack increased from 360 to 372.

Obelisk:

  • Mnd increased from 35% to 40%.
  • Spi penalty increased from -35% to -40%.

Warlock Mail:

  • MP penalty changed from -10 to -10%.

Weaver Robe:

  • TT at battle start decreased from -10 to -20.

Pact ring:

  • Mind per turn increased from 5 to 6.
  • Max Mind increased from 30 to 36.

Enami:

  • Now has immunity to Earth elemental abilities.

Kuromanto:

  • Now has immunity to Earth elemental abilities.

Hot Shell:

  • Now properly uses Spit Fire.

Rampart Infantry:

  • Now properly uses Division Cut.

