Discipline Hollow Update

Discipline Hollow:
Visit Discipline Hollow to re-challenge bosses or to enter the Discipline Hollow battle gauntlet. Will you be able to clear the land's most gruelling challenge?
Reawakening:
After clearing the game, pay a visit to the very first Nan to optionally begin your adventure anew by starting a New Game Plus. You may choose from the following Reawakening Options when doing so:
- Keep Crystals: Carry over discovered Crystals to the new adventure and unlock their associated Classes.
- Keep Levels: Carry over accumulated EXP and levels to the new adventure.
- Keep Learned Abilities: Carry over unlocked Class abilities and accumulated LXP to the new adventure.
- Keep Gold: Carry over accumulated Gold to the new adventure.
- Keep Equipment: Carry over acquired equipment to the new adventure. Note: Equipment that is normally limited in capacity will remain limited.
- Limitless Equipment: Enables acquiring multiple copies of equipment that is normally limited in capacity. Note: This is an Assist Option.
- Keep Consumables: Carry over acquired Consumables to the new adventure.
- Keep Instruments: Carry over acquired musical instruments to the new adventure.
- Keep Teleport Stones: Carry over acquired teleportation stones to the new adventure.
- Keep Pouches: Carry over acquired pouches to the new adventure.
- Keep Maps: Carry over acquired maps to the new adventure. Does not include revealed map data.
- Keep Revealed Areas: Carry over revealed map data to the new adventure. Maps will need to be re-acquired before revealed map data will be viewable.
- Keep Hatchery: Carry over Quintar and Quintar Eggs currently in the Quintar Hatchery to the new adventure's Quintar Hatchery.
- Keep Archive: Carry over unlocked Archive entries to the new adventure.
Challenges:
Spice up your playthrough with extra challenges. Challenge Options can be enabled at the start of a New Game by pressing the Menu key/button during party setup, or when starting a New Game Plus. The following Challenge Options are available:
- Vanilla Mode: Reverts all balance-related gameplay adjustments from patches back to the initial version of Crystal Project.
- Chaos Mode: The land of Sequoia is unfair. Victory is impossible, but how far can you get?
- Member Limit: Decreases the number of party members.
- Max Level Limit: Decreases the maximum level.
- No Assist Options: Disables Assist Options.
- No Telegraphs: Disables previewing enemy intent.
- No Class Change: Disables changing Classes.
- No Sub-Command: Disables setting Sub-Commands.
- Hardcore: Defeat means the end of adventure.
- EXP Rate: Decreases the amount of EXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.
- LXP Rate: Decreases the amount of LXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.
- Gold Rate: Decreases the amount of Gold earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.
Randomizer:
Shake up your playthrough with the randomizer. Randomizer Options can be enabled at the start of a New Game by pressing the Menu key/button during party setup, or when starting a New Game Plus. The following Randomizer Options are available:
- Random Crystals: Randomizes Crystal locations and the initial six Classes.
- Random Monsters: Randomizes non-boss Flame encounters.
- Random Bosses: Randomizes boss encounters.
- Random Items: Randomizes item locations.
- Include Basic Items: Includes basic/recovery items (eg, Potions, Ethers, Scrolls) in randomized item locations.
- Include Quest Items: Includes quest-related items (eg, Black Squirrels, Dog Bones, Lost Penguins) in randomized item locations.
- Include Progression: Includes Tools and progression-related Key Items in randomized item locations.
- Random Equipment: Randomizes equipment locations.
- Random Class Abilities: Randomizes which abilities can be learned by which Classes except for Monster Magic and Summon Magic.
- Include Monster Magic: Includes Monster Magic in randomized Class abilities.
- Include Summon Magic: Includes Summon Magic in randomized Class abilities.
- Random Enemy Abilities: Randomizes which abilities can be used by which enemies.
- Random Passives: Randomizes which passive abilities can be learned by which Classes.
- Random Innate Passives: Randomizes which innate passive abilities are attached to which Classes.
- Random Warp Points: Randomizes the spawn point and teleport locations.
- Random Music: Randomizes music.
- Progression Gate: Castle Sequoia cannot be accessed until all Crystals have been discovered. The location of the New World Stone will not be randomized.
- Get Home Point Stone: Begins the adventure with a Home Point Stone already in your inventory.
- Get Treasure Finder: Begins the adventure with the Treasure Finder already in your inventory.
- Get All Maps: Begins the adventure with all maps already in your inventory.
- Spoiler Log: Enables access to the Spoiler Log to see where Tools and progression-related Key Items have been randomized to.
- Seed: Choose the randomizer seed. Using the same seed will result in the same random output.
New features:
- You can now choose an ability to be used automatically for a party member's first turn of battle. Access this feature using the Ability menu.
- You can now view Scholar abilities in the skill tree if they have been learned by another party member.
- You can now skip the credits after clearing the game at least once.
Bug fixes:
- Auto save can no longer trigger during dialogue or cinematics.
- Multiple sources of the same physical element no longer stack multiple times with equipment that grants increased elemental damage dealt.
- Highland Blade's Lightning Rod effect no longer lasts forever.
- The Lost & Found will no longer list items that are already owned at max capacity. This prevents having stock in the Lost & Found that is impossible to purchase.
- The Boost EXP Assist Option now properly works for bosses.
- Setting a Template will no longer cause HP or MP loss.
- Setting a Template that makes use of equipment-enabling effects will now work properly.
- Clarified the text description of the Confirm Home Point option.
- Clarified the text descriptions of stats/mods that affect HP damage per turn and HP healing per turn.
- Steal chance is no longer misaligned in the ability preview window when using Mug while applying a status or triggering an elemental weakness/resistance.
- Fixed issue where sometimes a controller would stop working.
- Fixed issue where sometimes the game would crash with a NoAudioHardwareException.
Balance changes:
Cleric:
- Star Flare: MP cost reduced from 60 to 56. CT decreased from 52 to 42.
Aegis:
- Resist Break: Never misses.
- Magic Break: Never misses.
Samurai:
- Can now equip Swords.
- Ken: Asura: Never misses.
- Ken: Heavenslash: Never misses.
- Ken: Omnislice: Never misses.
Beastmaster:
- New ability: Rigid Stance.
Axe of Light:
- Mnd reduced from +50% to +30 and +20%.
Tachi:
- Targets are unable to counter.
Hitofuri:
- Targets are unable to counter.
Tomokirimaru:
- Targets are unable to counter.
Ichimonji:
- Targets are unable to counter.
Muramasa:
- Attack increased from 360 to 372.
Obelisk:
- Mnd increased from 35% to 40%.
- Spi penalty increased from -35% to -40%.
Warlock Mail:
- MP penalty changed from -10 to -10%.
Weaver Robe:
- TT at battle start decreased from -10 to -20.
Pact ring:
- Mind per turn increased from 5 to 6.
- Max Mind increased from 30 to 36.
Enami:
- Now has immunity to Earth elemental abilities.
Kuromanto:
- Now has immunity to Earth elemental abilities.
Hot Shell:
- Now properly uses Spit Fire.
Rampart Infantry:
- Now properly uses Division Cut.
Changed files in this update