Discipline Hollow Update

Discipline Hollow:

Visit Discipline Hollow to re-challenge bosses or to enter the Discipline Hollow battle gauntlet. Will you be able to clear the land's most gruelling challenge?

Reawakening:

After clearing the game, pay a visit to the very first Nan to optionally begin your adventure anew by starting a New Game Plus. You may choose from the following Reawakening Options when doing so:

Keep Crystals: Carry over discovered Crystals to the new adventure and unlock their associated Classes.

Carry over discovered Crystals to the new adventure and unlock their associated Classes. Keep Levels: Carry over accumulated EXP and levels to the new adventure.

Carry over accumulated EXP and levels to the new adventure. Keep Learned Abilities: Carry over unlocked Class abilities and accumulated LXP to the new adventure.

Carry over unlocked Class abilities and accumulated LXP to the new adventure. Keep Gold: Carry over accumulated Gold to the new adventure.

Carry over accumulated Gold to the new adventure. Keep Equipment: Carry over acquired equipment to the new adventure. Note: Equipment that is normally limited in capacity will remain limited.

Carry over acquired equipment to the new adventure. Note: Equipment that is normally limited in capacity will remain limited. Limitless Equipment: Enables acquiring multiple copies of equipment that is normally limited in capacity. Note: This is an Assist Option.

Enables acquiring multiple copies of equipment that is normally limited in capacity. Note: This is an Assist Option. Keep Consumables: Carry over acquired Consumables to the new adventure.

Carry over acquired Consumables to the new adventure. Keep Instruments: Carry over acquired musical instruments to the new adventure.

Carry over acquired musical instruments to the new adventure. Keep Teleport Stones: Carry over acquired teleportation stones to the new adventure.

Carry over acquired teleportation stones to the new adventure. Keep Pouches: Carry over acquired pouches to the new adventure.

Carry over acquired pouches to the new adventure. Keep Maps: Carry over acquired maps to the new adventure. Does not include revealed map data.

Carry over acquired maps to the new adventure. Does not include revealed map data. Keep Revealed Areas: Carry over revealed map data to the new adventure. Maps will need to be re-acquired before revealed map data will be viewable.

Carry over revealed map data to the new adventure. Maps will need to be re-acquired before revealed map data will be viewable. Keep Hatchery: Carry over Quintar and Quintar Eggs currently in the Quintar Hatchery to the new adventure's Quintar Hatchery.

Carry over Quintar and Quintar Eggs currently in the Quintar Hatchery to the new adventure's Quintar Hatchery. Keep Archive: Carry over unlocked Archive entries to the new adventure.

Challenges:

Spice up your playthrough with extra challenges. Challenge Options can be enabled at the start of a New Game by pressing the Menu key/button during party setup, or when starting a New Game Plus. The following Challenge Options are available:

Vanilla Mode: Reverts all balance-related gameplay adjustments from patches back to the initial version of Crystal Project.

Reverts all balance-related gameplay adjustments from patches back to the initial version of Crystal Project. Chaos Mode: The land of Sequoia is unfair. Victory is impossible, but how far can you get?

The land of Sequoia is unfair. Victory is impossible, but how far can you get? Member Limit: Decreases the number of party members.

Decreases the number of party members. Max Level Limit: Decreases the maximum level.

Decreases the maximum level. No Assist Options: Disables Assist Options.

Disables Assist Options. No Telegraphs: Disables previewing enemy intent.

Disables previewing enemy intent. No Class Change: Disables changing Classes.

Disables changing Classes. No Sub-Command: Disables setting Sub-Commands.

Disables setting Sub-Commands. Hardcore: Defeat means the end of adventure.

Defeat means the end of adventure. EXP Rate: Decreases the amount of EXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.

Decreases the amount of EXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable. LXP Rate: Decreases the amount of LXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.

Decreases the amount of LXP earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable. Gold Rate: Decreases the amount of Gold earned after battle. The exact percentage is configurable.

Randomizer:

Shake up your playthrough with the randomizer. Randomizer Options can be enabled at the start of a New Game by pressing the Menu key/button during party setup, or when starting a New Game Plus. The following Randomizer Options are available:

Random Crystals: Randomizes Crystal locations and the initial six Classes.

Randomizes Crystal locations and the initial six Classes. Random Monsters: Randomizes non-boss Flame encounters.

Randomizes non-boss Flame encounters. Random Bosses: Randomizes boss encounters.

Randomizes boss encounters. Random Items: Randomizes item locations.

Randomizes item locations. Include Basic Items: Includes basic/recovery items (eg, Potions, Ethers, Scrolls) in randomized item locations.

Includes basic/recovery items (eg, Potions, Ethers, Scrolls) in randomized item locations. Include Quest Items: Includes quest-related items (eg, Black Squirrels, Dog Bones, Lost Penguins) in randomized item locations.

Includes quest-related items (eg, Black Squirrels, Dog Bones, Lost Penguins) in randomized item locations. Include Progression: Includes Tools and progression-related Key Items in randomized item locations.

Includes Tools and progression-related Key Items in randomized item locations. Random Equipment: Randomizes equipment locations.

Randomizes equipment locations. Random Class Abilities: Randomizes which abilities can be learned by which Classes except for Monster Magic and Summon Magic.

Randomizes which abilities can be learned by which Classes except for Monster Magic and Summon Magic. Include Monster Magic: Includes Monster Magic in randomized Class abilities.

Includes Monster Magic in randomized Class abilities. Include Summon Magic: Includes Summon Magic in randomized Class abilities.

Includes Summon Magic in randomized Class abilities. Random Enemy Abilities: Randomizes which abilities can be used by which enemies.

Randomizes which abilities can be used by which enemies. Random Passives: Randomizes which passive abilities can be learned by which Classes.

Randomizes which passive abilities can be learned by which Classes. Random Innate Passives: Randomizes which innate passive abilities are attached to which Classes.

Randomizes which innate passive abilities are attached to which Classes. Random Warp Points: Randomizes the spawn point and teleport locations.

Randomizes the spawn point and teleport locations. Random Music: Randomizes music.

Randomizes music. Progression Gate: Castle Sequoia cannot be accessed until all Crystals have been discovered. The location of the New World Stone will not be randomized.

Castle Sequoia cannot be accessed until all Crystals have been discovered. The location of the New World Stone will not be randomized. Get Home Point Stone: Begins the adventure with a Home Point Stone already in your inventory.

Begins the adventure with a Home Point Stone already in your inventory. Get Treasure Finder: Begins the adventure with the Treasure Finder already in your inventory.

Begins the adventure with the Treasure Finder already in your inventory. Get All Maps: Begins the adventure with all maps already in your inventory.

Begins the adventure with all maps already in your inventory. Spoiler Log: Enables access to the Spoiler Log to see where Tools and progression-related Key Items have been randomized to.

Enables access to the Spoiler Log to see where Tools and progression-related Key Items have been randomized to. Seed: Choose the randomizer seed. Using the same seed will result in the same random output.

New features:

You can now choose an ability to be used automatically for a party member's first turn of battle. Access this feature using the Ability menu.

You can now view Scholar abilities in the skill tree if they have been learned by another party member.

You can now skip the credits after clearing the game at least once.

Bug fixes:

Auto save can no longer trigger during dialogue or cinematics.

Multiple sources of the same physical element no longer stack multiple times with equipment that grants increased elemental damage dealt.

Highland Blade's Lightning Rod effect no longer lasts forever.

The Lost & Found will no longer list items that are already owned at max capacity. This prevents having stock in the Lost & Found that is impossible to purchase.

The Boost EXP Assist Option now properly works for bosses.

Setting a Template will no longer cause HP or MP loss.

Setting a Template that makes use of equipment-enabling effects will now work properly.

Clarified the text description of the Confirm Home Point option.

Clarified the text descriptions of stats/mods that affect HP damage per turn and HP healing per turn.

Steal chance is no longer misaligned in the ability preview window when using Mug while applying a status or triggering an elemental weakness/resistance.

Fixed issue where sometimes a controller would stop working.

Fixed issue where sometimes the game would crash with a NoAudioHardwareException.

Balance changes:

Cleric:

Star Flare: MP cost reduced from 60 to 56. CT decreased from 52 to 42.

Aegis:

Resist Break: Never misses.

Magic Break: Never misses.

Samurai:

Can now equip Swords.

Ken: Asura: Never misses.

Ken: Heavenslash: Never misses.

Ken: Omnislice: Never misses.

Beastmaster:

New ability: Rigid Stance.

Axe of Light:

Mnd reduced from +50% to +30 and +20%.

Tachi:

Targets are unable to counter.

Hitofuri:

Targets are unable to counter.

Tomokirimaru:

Targets are unable to counter.

Ichimonji:

Targets are unable to counter.

Muramasa:

Attack increased from 360 to 372.

Obelisk:

Mnd increased from 35% to 40%.

Spi penalty increased from -35% to -40%.

Warlock Mail:

MP penalty changed from -10 to -10%.

Weaver Robe:

TT at battle start decreased from -10 to -20.

Pact ring:

Mind per turn increased from 5 to 6.

Max Mind increased from 30 to 36.

Enami:

Now has immunity to Earth elemental abilities.

Kuromanto:

Now has immunity to Earth elemental abilities.

Hot Shell:

Now properly uses Spit Fire.

Rampart Infantry: