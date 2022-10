Share · View all patches · Build 9774851 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 23:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Fixing bugs, moving to UE 4.27 for long term support.

Sorry for the mammoth patch, UE 4.27 changed compression libraries, making the new datafile quite different.

Hopefully you'll enjoy the new holiday fun, and there shouldn't be any large updates for quite some time.