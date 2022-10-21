2022 IEM Rio Major items are now available (1.38.4.5 (version 1525))



The 2022 IEM Rio Major is almost here and you can start supporting your favorite teams now! The IEM Rio Major Viewer Pass, Souvenir Tokens, Team, and Player Autograph sticker capsules are now available for purchase.

50% of the proceeds go to the teams and organizations taking part in the 2022 Rio Major.

Viewer Pass

With a Viewer Pass, you will receive a Rio 2022 Event Coin, Pick’em challenges to complete, all-you-can-spray team graffiti, Steam.tv flair, and exclusive access to Rio 2022 Souvenir Packages.

Upgradeable Event Coin

Activate the Viewer Pass and you will receive a Rio 2022 Event Coin that you can upgrade by playing the Rio Pick'Em Challenge. Complete enough challenges and upgrade your coin from Bronze to Diamond!

Team and Player Autograph stickers

Team and Player Autograph sticker capsules are now available. Both sticker types feature paper, glitter, holo, and gold sticker finishes.

The first matches of the Rio Major begin on October 31st, so get your items and picks in now!