Meet... Generic Anime Boy Enterprise Nation.. The Gaben

So the patch was successful this week. Last week I just did a lot of work behind the scenes without presentables.

When you do puzzles at home, you want to get the frames around it before filling inside.

The majority of the frame is up, and we'll have more interesting encounters than Generic Anime Boy moving forward.

The techs we added:

*Ability to use art as portraits to do discussions/hailing.

*Ability to play cutscene like introductions with text / voice.

*Some humor in the fill in of using this, but not long lasting as it will become when AdLib random sentences go in!

*Ability to do battle and skin ships.

*Ability to do multi factioned space battles (more than just player vs all enemies, sometimes random fights between factions unrelated to you can go down).

*Inventory is half way in, but not full, hopefully next Friday.



Coming:

Pick up items again.

Experience bar/leveling up.

Stats seen.

Items fawned over in inventory.

Drop rarities:

Common Uncommon Rare Epic Legendary Uni-Legendary

Next patches:

Non Combat encounters in Random events such as:

Space Anomolies to use science skills to investigate.



Asteroids that fly at you.

Trade Partners.

Criminals who offer trades too good to refuse.

and

OFFICIAL QUEST LINES OF THE GAME!

Then proceedurally generated 420 billion galaxy patch & multiplayer. We're only a couple hundred hours away from full techs. Then we just fill in the frame with content.



We're at the point where patches start having fun value to look in and see how it goes. We're nearing the point where we're a full fledged MMO and a credible competitor to any MMO out there with techs like 100x-1000x as many players in the same zone. We should be able to break the world record for most players in a space combat system easy. I think the game that holds the world record for most players in space combat is only like 6700 ish. I have done 9000 rendered at 60 FPS, and my networking is O( LOG(N) ) instead of traditional O ( N ^ 2), so networking is no limiter. Lets aim to make a stab at breaking the world record, and not just breaking it, but obliterating it! I'll need people who want to play, so power up your clash base now... It will help you progress in the MMO to have a high level clash base.