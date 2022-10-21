 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 21 October 2022

1.652 Update - Halloween and favorites

Share · View all patches · Build 9774674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added gravestone and wooden cross

  • adjusted coffin placement to match the Rust update

  • added favorites filter to place menu, these are set from the star toggle now included in the item info

  • added buttons to open or close all doors in a selection, these are in the code lock panel

  • adjusted vending machine colliders to be more accurate, needs more space after placement

  • ramps no longer red block under floor frames (order of placement matters)

  • tweaked roof tier colors, sheet metal is now rusty

