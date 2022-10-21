1.652 Update - Halloween and favorites

-
added gravestone and wooden cross
-
adjusted coffin placement to match the Rust update
-
added favorites filter to place menu, these are set from the star toggle now included in the item info
-
added buttons to open or close all doors in a selection, these are in the code lock panel
-
adjusted vending machine colliders to be more accurate, needs more space after placement
-
ramps no longer red block under floor frames (order of placement matters)
-
tweaked roof tier colors, sheet metal is now rusty
Changed files in this update