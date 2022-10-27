MXL Patch Notes v1.12

Highlights

• Increased online multiplayer Squad size to 16 players

• Added Graphic Kits to MX Bikes in Garage menu

• Added setting to allow player control of terrain-deformation strength for exhibition and online custom events

• Added Skin Tone selection to Locker menu

• Added a simple colorizable seat to all vehicles

• Added Airoh Aviator helmets

• Added Fox Raceway II to 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

• Updated all 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship track layouts

• Increased the fidelity of the terrain driving experience for all tracks in 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

• Improved strength and general appearance of terrain deformation to all tracks in 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

• Improved overall audio mix

• Made landing and collision sounds more audible and scale with impact force

• Overhauled MX riding animations to produce a more fluid and reactive rider and a more grounded bike

• Increased effects different surface types have on driving behavior, especially sand and mud

• Adjusted speed and shaping of terrain deformation on different surface types

• Adjusted weight and power of 250 two-strokes so they aren't faster than 450Fs

• Minor tweaks to suspension and whips to improve behavior and appearance and to make each bike feel slightly different

• Made DLC vehicles and tracks visible in Garage and Exhibition menus and linked them to the Store

Detailed changelog

• DLC: Updated track layouts and obstacles to be consistent with the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship live events

• DLC: Fixed Time Trial start in 2022 Unadilla

• DLC: Small visual and performance improvements in 2022 Thunder Valley, Budds Creek, Washougal, Loretta Lynn's, and Spring Creek

• DLC: Increased the fidelity of the terrain collision for all 2022 Pro Motocross tracks; improves jump take-off, berm and rut hook-up, deformation, and general continuity with the visual terrain

• DLC: Resolved issues which caused the strength of terrain deformation in some 2022 Pro Motocross tracks to be weaker than that of other tracks

• DLC: Increased the fidelity of terrain deformation and improved general appearance of terrain deformation in all 2022 Pro Motocross tracks

• Gameplay: Resolved an infrequent crash when changing events

• Gameplay: Reduced start timer in Time Trial, now almost instant

• Gameplay: Reduced instances of bad or sideways resets in Trails and Nationals

• Gameplay: Fixed minor track and AI bugs in Supercross

• Gameplay: Added setting to allow player control of terrain-deformation strength for exhibition and online custom events

• Animation: Fixed twisting on MX Bike rear suspension during whips

• Animation: Fixed leaning menu rider and NPCs

• Animation: Updated MX Bike riding animations to produce a more fluid and reactive rider

• Animation: Fixed rider's sitting position on certain DLC bikes to prevent sinking into the seat.

• Animation: Improved contact of the rider's hands with the grips of the MX Bike

• Animation: Addressed bugs which cause the rider to stop reacting to impacts.

• Animation: Fixed issue which could cause the rear shock, grips, and handlebars to move when changing parts in the Garage

• Physics: Added new Physics Behaviors when riding on different surface types

• Physics: Leaning & turning in mud and sand is less reactive and more sluggish, softer deformation physics feedback

• Physics: Leaning & turning on gravel, asphalt, and hard-packed surfaces is quicker and more responsive, stiffer deformation physics feedback

• Physics: Added a "wobble" effect when driving in mud or sand, the effect is more pronounced at lower speeds, simulates the front tire being pulled left and right; leaning back lessens the effect

• Physics: Terrain deformation will now buildup more bumps and ruts, strength depends on the track and surface type

• Physics: 250 Two-Strokes are now a little heavier with less power, bringing them closer to the 450Fs in terms of performance

• Physics: Minor tweaks to MX Bikes whips to improve feeling and appearance, whip settings are slightly different all bikes

• Physics: Minor tweaks to MX Bikes to improve suspension sag/compression and make each bike feel slightly different

• Physics: Slightly weakened Clutch-boost across all MX Bikes

• Physics: Adjusted both Level 3 Chassis tuning parts on MX Bikes to slightly lessen the difference between them

• Physics: Fixed issue which made hydroplaning way too easy on MX Bikes with the Soft Suspension L3 equipped

• AI: Improved AI skill and speed in some Supercross tracks

• Environment: Resolved minor lighting issue on catch fences in Supercross

• Environment: Improved performance in Salt Lake SX

• Environment: Slight lighting tweaks in Nationals track maps

• Environment: Slight lighting tweaks in the Vallis map

• Audio: Fixed overlapping music during game startup

• Audio: Numerous changes to Vehicle Engine audio

• Audio: Balanced volumes on most UI sounds

• Audio: Improved various Ambience and Terrain Drive-on sounds

• Audio: Changed music mix placement

• Audio: Increased overall perceived reverb

• Audio: Fixed overall volume to be more in line with standard practices.

• Audio: Landing sounds more audible

• Audio: Landing and collision sounds now scale with impact force

• UI: Fixed sorting of items in locker menus

• UI: Added in-game DLC purchase flows for Vehicles and Tracks

• UI: Holeshot tracked properly in Race Results when Online

• UI: Fixed various minor issues/oddities in Post-Race controls when Online

• UI: Cleaned-up Career timeline snapping in ATV and UTV

• UI: Improved speed and performance of the Pause menu, especially when navigating Exhibition menus

• UI: Fixed bugs which could cause incompatible vehicles to be present in the Garage when playing Online

• UI: Added Stunt HUD to Freeride and Lobbies when playing Online

• UI: Fixed sorting of players in Race Results when Online

• Customization: Added Skin Tone selection; 5 skin tones

• Customization: Added Graphic Kits to all MX Bikes (In-house and OEM); 5 graphic kits

• Customization: Added a simple colorizable seat to all vehicles

• Customization: Added Airoh Aviator helmets; 3 variations

• Online: Improved error handling and messaging for expired sessions

• Online: Improved error handling and messaging for DLC maps

• Online: Prevent a player from joining a session they are already in

• Online: Prevent access to crowd areas during Online Lobby

• Online: Increased Squad size to 16 players

• Online: Fixed issues at online race start causing players to get stuck at start gate when joining late

• Vehicle: Improved appearance of handlebars area in Helmet Cam

• Vehicle: Improved appearance of UTV lights in Garage