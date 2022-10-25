Post Scriptum: The Bloody Undead Now Available!

Greetings!

A few years ago we ran a limited time event for Halloween, this mode featured a PVP Zombie vs Survivors game mode titled “Contagion”. We are happy to announce that Chapter Z: The Bloody Undead is returning once again to Post Scriptum.

HALLOWEEN SALE AND FREE WEEKEND

Starting October 25th Post Scriptum will be on sale at 50% off for the entire Steam Halloween sale from October 25th until November 1st.

CONTAGION

To go along with the spooky Steam Halloween sale we are bringing back our temporary Chapter known as Chapter Z: The Bloody Undead with the game mode titled “Contagion”

“Contagion” is our zombie game mode that pits a group of survivors against a fierce horde of zombies and the survivors need to complete a set of tasks in order to win the match. The zombies have one simple objective which is to kill all survivors.

Below you can read about the game rules for the Contagion game mode.

Survivor Objective

Find and load 4 explosive supply crates in the M3 half-track MSP. Crates can be picked up by looking at it, press and hold 'F' the press grab.

Bring the supplies back to the truck and unload it using 'F'

Once 4 crates have been loaded, you can drive the Half-track to the bomb objective.

Drop the supplies and build the bomb, then place the fuse by holding 'F' and pressing the button.

Protect the bomb until it goes off.

In depth explanation:

The goal is to collect 4 supply crates scattered across the level and load them in the construction truck and then go build a bomb at the destroy marker.

As you are getting closer to the supply marked area, the marker will disappear if no supplies are at that location, or become a supply marker if there is indeed a crate there.

In order to load the crate in the truck, you need to get to the crate and pick it up by looking at it, pressing 'F' and “Grab”. Then you will need to walk within 2 meters of the truck and hold F to load the supplies in the truck.

If done correctly, the game will prompt you with a message telling you that the crate has been loaded in and it will tell you how many more crates you need in order to go build the objective.

Once the 4 crates are inside the truck, you will need to drive the truck to the bridge area to build the bomb. You will see a red ghost of the bomb, as soon as the ghost turns green, the bomb can be built.

Get out of the truck and unload all the supplies by pressing 'F' while looking at the truck and click Unload Supplies.

You should then see a bomb object on the bridge, once placed, go up to the bomb and press 'F' while looking at the bomb and click Place Fuse.

Once the fuse is in, the bomb will explode within 30 seconds, you need to protect the bomb until it goes off. The Zombie can deactivate the bomb by attacking it. If they do deactivate the bomb, your team loses.

Zombie Objective

Find and stop any and all survivors from gathering crates and building the bomb. Use your supernatural abilities to get close to the survivors. Survivors will turn into zombies if killed. You can destroy the bomb by attacking it.

Zombies are inherently weak and will die very fast if alone, the best approach playing as zombies is working together with other zombies to get close to the survivors.

As a zombie, you have supernatural abilities like increase jumping height, increased speed and stamina. Use this to quickly advance into position.

Zombies have the ability to spawn almost anywhere on the map.

Fire will burn your flesh, so stay away from fire!

As a Zombie, your goal is to prevent the Survivors from building the bomb.

Either by killing all the survivors, holding them off for the entire duration of the round or destroying the bomb once planted.

And as per usual you can find your changelog below for the Halloween update.

CHANGELOG v3.0.33.4436

Added: Post Scriptum Chapter Z: The Bloody Undead time-limited event.

Zombies now have unlimited sprinting ability.

Building the bomb is no longer required.

New Contagion Game Mode added to the following maps:

Best Z

Carentan Z

St Mere Eglise Z

Utah Z

Foy Z

Haguenau Z

Stonne Z

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

