Prehistoric Kingdom: Halloween Update is coming!

Hello, Park Managers!



Take your prehistoric park to the next level with our brand new in-game Halloween decor and items! All spooktacular objects will be available starting on October 25, 2022 for Steam Scream Fest. Check out some of the new decorations coming to the game:

Prehistoric Pumpkins

Be it traditional gourds or carved Jack-O-Lanterns, illuminate your park with these Halloween classics with a prehistoric twist!

Candles

Create a chilling ambiance using customizable wax candles to guide both guests and spirits through your park. Customize the color of your candles and select from a variety of sizes.

Prehistoric Insect Statues

Bring in the creepy crawlies! Keep visitors on their toes as they’re greeted with statues of the insects of old.

Buntings

A classic addition to any holiday or celebration, drape decorative buntings throughout your park. Multiple styles are available!

“Destroyed Pieces”

Nothing offers better atmosphere than crumbling wall decals and eerie piles of debris. Create your own horrifically interesting displays and wow park visitors with your creativity.

“Tricera-Tombs”

A must have for every haunted dinosaur park! Upgrade your regular Halloween decor to give it a prehistoric flair like this dedicated tombstone for the Triceratops.

Until next time,

The PK Team



