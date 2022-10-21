CityWorkerSimulator Update 1.1.4

1.1.4：

-New achievement system, including 9 new achievements

-The unit of money changed from $to yuan

-The Chinese dumplings in the restaurant are replaced by beef noodles

-The timing requirements of the racing track are relaxed, and it is easier to win the race now

-The price of red and white striped shirts was reduced from 100 yuan to 60 yuan

-The price of the black sun T-shirt is reduced from 60 yuan to 30 yuan

This update will be the last minor update before the next major version. The next major version will be related to automobile. The basic content has been completed, but I am still refining some specific details.

At present, the main update of this version is the achievement system. I hope you like it!