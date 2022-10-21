Merchant now offers item gambling for rare items!

311: Early Access 0.13.50 - October 21, 2022 6:15 PM EST

• The Merchant now allows you to gamble on rare items!

• The academy no longer indicates that level 99 is required for a maxed skill. There is no skill level 13!

• Fixed a bug that improperly showed Gwendolyn's name twice in town menus in German and Polish only.

• Sanguine Harvest no longer appears as a buff on items.