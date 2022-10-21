Update 1.3.3 - Seasonal Events added

Share · View all patches · Build 9774443 · Last edited 21 October 2022 – 22:19:11 UTC by Wendy

With Update 1.3.3



Picture an example of the day/evening cycle during halloween.

Halloween has been added to the hunt.

New exploration achievements has been added

Seasonal system build in, and is kicked off with Halloween.

Theme, style and environment will now change depending on season.

Upcoming theme is halloween and is running from the 10th October until the 5th November.

Next Planned Update:

November 2022 (Version 1.4):