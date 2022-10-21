 Skip to content

Egg Bunny 2 update for 21 October 2022

Update 1.3.3 - Seasonal Events added

Build 9774443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With Update 1.3.3

Picture an example of the day/evening cycle during halloween.

Halloween has been added to the hunt.

  • New exploration achievements has been added
  • Seasonal system build in, and is kicked off with Halloween.
    Theme, style and environment will now change depending on season.

Upcoming theme is halloween and is running from the 10th October until the 5th November.

Next Planned Update:

November 2022 (Version 1.4):

  • Winter season will be added.
  • New ability being worked on, the ability to dig yourself in and skip time or weather.

