Update to v0.9.4

Update notes:

Feature added: BIOMES! Tile Town now features three distinct biomes - grasslands, forests and rocky. Some tiles prefer a certain biome and grant a bonus score if placed within the biome.

Small visual tweaks

Please note that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.