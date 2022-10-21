Update 7 - Halloween Havoc 2022!

Community Suggestions
Lance Variant Trees
The Lance Variant tree has been reworked so that it is a continuous progression through the Tiers. To support this, many adjustments have been made to Lance Variant prerequisites and their mod slots (only increased). This will make the Lance Variant more of a tech tree.
Variant Blueprint Drops
Also the way in which Lance Variant Blueprints are awarded after a match has been updated to help with a smooth progress through the Lance Variant tree: Not only will Lance Variant blueprints drop in order of your current progress through the tree, but the Lance class you have selected at the end of the game will increase the probability of getting a blueprint of that Lance class.
For our current users who have already progressed “out of order”, you will still have access to any variants you currently have unlocked. You will not lose anything from these changes to Lance Variants.
Improvements
- We’ve multiplied the amount of coins in the game by 10 for awards and costs and your current coin balance. This allows us finer control for pricing things in the future, but has no direct impact on anything currently.
- There is now an option to turn off HUD Target Marker scaling in the options.
Variant changes
Hydra (Light)
- Hydra Mk I requires Cobra Mk II or Draco Mk II
- Added a utility mod slot
- Hydra Mk III Revenge prerequisite decreased from 10 to 5
Talos (Light)
- Talos Mk I requires Hydra Mk II and level 20
- Added a utility mod slot
- Added a sensor mod slot
Serpent (Light)
- Serpent Mk I requires Hydra Mk II and level 20
- Added an offense mod slot
- Added a defense mod slot
Zephyr (Light)
- Transported prerequisite changed to Death From Above
Tecton (Light)
- Close Call prerequisite changed to Overcharged
Falcon (Light)
- Requires level 30
Meteor (Medium)
- Meteor Mk I requires Comet Mk II or Twister Mk II
- Meteor Mk III Revenge prerequisite decreased from 10 to 5
- Added a defense mod slot
Cyclone (Medium)
- Cyclone Mk I requires Meteor Mk II and level 20
- Added a mobility mod slot
Tsunami (Medium)
- Tsunami Mk I requires Meteor Mk II and level 20
- Added a mobility mod slot
Technician (Medium)
- Technician Mk I prerequisites changed to Medic and Assists
- Technician Mk III prerequisites changed to Mechanic and Close Call
Solstice (Medium)
- Solstice requires level 30
Ironside (Heavy)
- Ironside Mk I requires Nemesis Mk II or Fortress Mk II
- Ironside Mk III Revenge prerequisite decreased from 10 to 5
- Added a utility mod slot
Invictus (Heavy)
- Invictus Mk I requires Ironside Mk II and level 20
- Added a utility mod slot
- Increased the tier of the second mobility mod slot from 1 to 2
Aegis (Heavy)
- Aegis Mk I requires Ironside MK II and level 20
- Added a utility mod slot
Citadel (Heavy)
- Citadel Mk I Destroy Deployable prerequisite changed to Capture Point
Diligence (Heavy)
- Diligence Mk I Transported prerequisite changed to Overcharge
Razor (Heavy)
- Razor requires level 30
Obsidian (Super Heavy)
- Obsidian Mk I requires Pyre Mk II or Avarice Mk II
- Obsidian Mk III Revenge prerequisite decreased from 10 to 5
Umbra (Super Heavy)
- Umbra Mk I requires Obsidian Mk II and level 20
- Added a mobility mod slot
Titan (Super Heavy)
- Titan Mk I requires Obsidian Mk II and level 20
Wildfire (Super Heavy)
- Wildfire Mk III Phalanx prerequisite changed to Inferno
Zenith (Super Heavy)
- Zenith Mk II Transported prerequisite changed to Point Defense
Spitfire (Super Heavy)
- Spitfire requires level 30
Bug Fixes
- The Red X to close the deploy map should now work as intended
- Shield Booster and Armor Booster should no longer have 1 less shield in-game than displayed in the Armory
- Comet explosion debris will no longer penetrate the home spawn shield
