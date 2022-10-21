Update 7 - Halloween Havoc 2022!





Community Suggestions

Lance Variant Trees

The Lance Variant tree has been reworked so that it is a continuous progression through the Tiers. To support this, many adjustments have been made to Lance Variant prerequisites and their mod slots (only increased). This will make the Lance Variant more of a tech tree.

Variant Blueprint Drops

Also the way in which Lance Variant Blueprints are awarded after a match has been updated to help with a smooth progress through the Lance Variant tree: Not only will Lance Variant blueprints drop in order of your current progress through the tree, but the Lance class you have selected at the end of the game will increase the probability of getting a blueprint of that Lance class.

For our current users who have already progressed “out of order”, you will still have access to any variants you currently have unlocked. You will not lose anything from these changes to Lance Variants.

Improvements

We’ve multiplied the amount of coins in the game by 10 for awards and costs and your current coin balance. This allows us finer control for pricing things in the future, but has no direct impact on anything currently.

There is now an option to turn off HUD Target Marker scaling in the options.

Variant changes

Hydra (Light)

Hydra Mk I requires Cobra Mk II or Draco Mk II

Added a utility mod slot

Hydra Mk III Revenge prerequisite decreased from 10 to 5

Talos (Light)

Talos Mk I requires Hydra Mk II and level 20

Added a utility mod slot

Added a sensor mod slot

Serpent (Light)

Serpent Mk I requires Hydra Mk II and level 20

Added an offense mod slot

Added a defense mod slot

Zephyr (Light)

Transported prerequisite changed to Death From Above

Tecton (Light)

Close Call prerequisite changed to Overcharged

Falcon (Light)

Requires level 30

Meteor (Medium)

Meteor Mk I requires Comet Mk II or Twister Mk II

Meteor Mk III Revenge prerequisite decreased from 10 to 5

Added a defense mod slot

Cyclone (Medium)

Cyclone Mk I requires Meteor Mk II and level 20

Added a mobility mod slot

Tsunami (Medium)

Tsunami Mk I requires Meteor Mk II and level 20

Added a mobility mod slot

Technician (Medium)

Technician Mk I prerequisites changed to Medic and Assists

Technician Mk III prerequisites changed to Mechanic and Close Call

Solstice (Medium)

Solstice requires level 30

Ironside (Heavy)

Ironside Mk I requires Nemesis Mk II or Fortress Mk II

Ironside Mk III Revenge prerequisite decreased from 10 to 5

Added a utility mod slot

Invictus (Heavy)

Invictus Mk I requires Ironside Mk II and level 20

Added a utility mod slot

Increased the tier of the second mobility mod slot from 1 to 2

Aegis (Heavy)

Aegis Mk I requires Ironside MK II and level 20

Added a utility mod slot

Citadel (Heavy)

Citadel Mk I Destroy Deployable prerequisite changed to Capture Point

Diligence (Heavy)

Diligence Mk I Transported prerequisite changed to Overcharge

Razor (Heavy)

Razor requires level 30

Obsidian (Super Heavy)

Obsidian Mk I requires Pyre Mk II or Avarice Mk II

Obsidian Mk III Revenge prerequisite decreased from 10 to 5

Umbra (Super Heavy)

Umbra Mk I requires Obsidian Mk II and level 20

Added a mobility mod slot

Titan (Super Heavy)

Titan Mk I requires Obsidian Mk II and level 20

Wildfire (Super Heavy)

Wildfire Mk III Phalanx prerequisite changed to Inferno

Zenith (Super Heavy)

Zenith Mk II Transported prerequisite changed to Point Defense

Spitfire (Super Heavy)

Spitfire requires level 30

Bug Fixes