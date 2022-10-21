Hey everyone, thanks for your patience! This update should resolve issues on the game crashing on launch. If you experience further issues after updating to this version, please reach out to support@polyarcgames.com, and we will happy to help. Thank you for playing!
Moss: Book II update for 21 October 2022
Fix for crash on launch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
