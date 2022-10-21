 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moss: Book II update for 21 October 2022

Fix for crash on launch

Share · View all patches · Build 9774309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, thanks for your patience! This update should resolve issues on the game crashing on launch. If you experience further issues after updating to this version, please reach out to support@polyarcgames.com, and we will happy to help. Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2059671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link