Patch - SENSE/s: Midnight ver 2.0

Hey everyone! Thank you for your continued support for us and SENSE/s!

Our MAJOR update is finally, the new content brings the game to a much better and more "complete" feel. We are very excited to see the feedback and hope that anyone that was disappointed gives Midnight another chance! On top of fixes, this patch adds roughly 30 minutes of additional gameplay!

FIXES

Various minor bug improvements throughout the game

visual improvements to several cutscenes, including elements that were broken or not rendering properly.

Fixed a bug causing several shinrei shashin to be triggerable in the wrong place, but not capturable. These will no longer trigger unless in the "hot zone".

Fixed an issue where several cutscenes would cue improperly causing camera jumps, assets appearing before fade in/out. (these issues may still persist for some scenes)

adjusted several interactions that could be started/ended at odd times, which caused odd behaviors on rare occasions.

improvements and fixes to several meshes, textures and visuals.

COMPLETED AND IMPLEMENTED ADDITIONS

A New area has been added to the game, not only requiring an item puzzle to access, but adds lore, interactions, a cutscene and it's own puzzle within.

A second shortcut has been added which also requires a new item to use, but adds additional lore, interactions, a cutscene, and enables a new enemy.

The new enemy type is unique, uses pre-established lore, and adds to that story.

Added a new jibakurei type - "Crimson Jibakurei", these are 3x faster than standard jibakurei and can see the player from further away. They are primarily found in NG+

Kaho now has a drone called "Teru Teru Robo", acting as another indicator for shinrei shashin zones, and adding some clearer visual logic to the lore/storytelling.

We've added a few elements to the park to add more "SOUL". Many of these items were concepted out a long time ago and were dropped for a number of reasons, but we decided that the unique visual identity of the game needed to be pushed a bit more.

Added more dialogue throughout the game for better characterization of Kaho's friends.

The New Game + ending cutscene is now the "Good ending", and can be accessed in your first playthrough by completing the newly added sections of the game before escaping the park. .

Several new scares!

Changed the logic for several interactions and shinrei shashin in order to facilitate the new additions.

Okiku will have a "second form" accessed at a certain part of the game. Though the visual changes are minor, she will be faster, more aggressive and her attack hurt box will be wider. Dodging this form will be more difficult, so holding on to your magatama will be more important.

Okiku will also be force spawned close to the player in several more interactions, adding to the tension and moment to moment gameplay.

Signs of centipede infestation will be more obvious and apparent for lore.

Additional visual improvements and mesh reworks.

We will be monitoring the steam forum for any new bugs that arise and will address them as quickly as possible! Thank you all again, we look forward to your feedback! Happy Halloween!