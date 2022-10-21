 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lucy Dreaming update for 21 October 2022

Fix to game restart

Share · View all patches · Build 9774265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After the game is completed, it was my intention to have it conduct a fresh "restart" so a new game could be played right away without any issues... I'm not entirely sure why I thought this was necessary, it just seemed like the right thing to do.

Unfortunately this appears to generate an error on MacOS and causes a crash, so I have removed this action from the game.

If (for some reason) players do want to start a new game right away after completing, simply close the game and restart it manually.

Tom

Changed files in this update

Depot 1532712
  • Loading history…
Depot 1532713
  • Loading history…
Depot 1532714
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link