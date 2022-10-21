Fix to game restart

After the game is completed, it was my intention to have it conduct a fresh "restart" so a new game could be played right away without any issues... I'm not entirely sure why I thought this was necessary, it just seemed like the right thing to do.

Unfortunately this appears to generate an error on MacOS and causes a crash, so I have removed this action from the game.

If (for some reason) players do want to start a new game right away after completing, simply close the game and restart it manually.

Tom